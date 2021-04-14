Serie A Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW31

Udinese to move Crotone closer to the drop

Crotone v Udinese

Saturday, 14:00

Serse Cosmi has helped Crotone in front of goal, with Serie A's bottom side scoring more in his six games in charge than in the previous 13 (and from a not-too-shabby 1.55 xGF per game), but defensive woes mean their relegation is only a matter of time. Udinese are one of just two teams to draw a blank against the Rossoblù, but Infogol expects the visitors to get on the scoresheet at Ezio Scida and claim the win.

Sampdoria to close to within two points of Verona

Sampdoria v Verona

Saturday, 14:00

Both of these sides are comfortably clear of the drop zone and far enough from the European places that they're essentially playing for the glory of a top-half finish. Sampdoria are one spot behind Saturday's opponents, but a victory can keep them ensconced in 10th and Verona's away return of just 1.08 xGF per game is enough for Infogol to favour Claudio Ranieri's hosts.

Sassuolo to compound Fiorentina's away struggles

Sassuolo v Fiorentina

Saturday, 17:00

With just 10 points from 14 games away from home, Fiorentina's form on the road looks set to ensure a lowly finish for the team from Tuscany. Giuseppe Iachini's team have just one win in seven, and will be up against it at Mapei Stadium where Sassuolo have averaged 2.3 xGF across their last three home games and are 51% favourites with Infogol to get the better of Saturday's clash.

Cagliari to triumph in crucial six-pointer

Cagliari v Parma

Saturday, 19:45

The Serie A table makes for difficult reading for fans of Cagliari and Parma, and the widening gap to safety means it's unlikely both will survive. Leonardo Semplici's men are averaging 1.79 xGA at home, giving their visitors some hope, but this could be counteracted by Parma's own miserable away form with seven games in 2020 producing not a single victory.

Milan to bolster underwhelming home record

AC Milan v Genoa

Sunday, 11:30

An average of 1.98 xGF at home ought to have produced more points at the San Siro for Milan, but they have won fewer than half of their games as the home team. However, Genoa have been particularly quiet in front of goal away from home - the quietest in the league, in fact, with 0.89 xGF per game - and Infogol expects this game to go the way of Stefano Pioli's team.

Atalanta to put Juve's top four place under threat

Atalanta v Juventus

Sunday, 14:00

A last-minute penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo played a huge part in Juventus fending off Atalanta's title challenge towards the end of last season, but this term the two sides are simply battling for a Champions League spot. Juve sit a point clear of Sunday's opponents, but Gian Piero Gasperini's side are coming off four straight league wins and can ride a home average of 2.17 xGF per game to victory.

Bologna to stay above Spezia

Bologna v Spezia

Sunday, 14:00

After narrow defeats against Inter and Roma in their last two games, Bologna can get their top-half charge back on track against a Spezia side all but assured of their own safety after Martin Erlić's late winner saw off Crotone. Infogol gives the hosts a solid chance of victory, which would lift them five points clear of Vincenzo Italiano's visitors.

Lazio to win battle of the Inzaghi brothers

Lazio v Benevento

Sunday, 14:00

Pippo Inzaghi and younger brother Simone shared the spoils when their respective sides met at Ciro Vigorito in December, but Infogol expects Simone's Lazio to brush aside Pippo's Benevento in the capital. Four wins on the spin mean another year of Champions League football remains a possibility for the Biancocelesti, especially with third playing fourth in Bergamo, and Lazio are not expected to encounter too many problems.

Roma to keep Torino looking over their shoulders

Torino v Roma

Sunday, 17:00

Last week's win in Udine was huge for Il Toro, but Davide Nicola's side are not assured of their safety just yet. An early Wilfried Singo red card gave the team from Turin a mountain to climb in the reverse fixture, but Infogol is backing the Giallorossi even if it stays 11 v 11, with Torino's 1.33 xGF average at home not the most daunting for any visiting side.

Inter to pass tough test in Naples

Napoli v Inter Milan

Sunday, 19:45

Inter can afford to lose at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, given their 11-point lead at the top, but there's no reason for Antonio Conte's men to take their feet off the gas. Only a Romelu Lukaku penalty separated the two sides in the reverse fixture, and Infogol's model suggests there's little to choose between the sides, but Inter have won the last three league meetings between the sides and are narrow favourites to make it four in a row.

