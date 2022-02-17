Serie A Correct Score Predictions: Back Juventus to win and a Venezia victory in GW27

Derby delight on Friday night

Juventus v Torino

Friday February 18, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 2

The round gets underway with one of world football's most underappreciated derbies as Juventus welcome crosstown rivals Torino to the Allianz Stadium. The Infogol model gives the hosts a 62% chance of victory and just a 17% chance of losing against a Toro side who have failed to score in six of their last eight away matches in Serie A.

Juventus have won 19 of their last 23 matches against Torino in all competitions, and will hope a victory here puts pressure on their rivals in the top four.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

A close encounter

Sampdoria v Empoli

Saturday February 19, 14:00

This could well be a low scoring affair between two sides separated by just eight points in the table. Empoli sit 11th and have drawn each of their last four away matches, while Sampdoria - who are five places below them - have lost by a one-goal margin in five of their last six games in Serie A.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

All roads lead to Rome

AS Roma v Hellas Verona

Saturday February 19, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 2

As good as Hellas Verona have been at home, they have struggled on their travels this season. Just three of the 10 wins they have recorded have come outside the familiar surroundings of the Stadio Bentegodi, and a trip to Rome could well be another difficult journey for Igor Tudor's men.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in five of Verona's last six games Serie A, but the Infogol model gives them just a 22% chance of beating a Roma outfit who have lost just three times at home so far this term.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Rossoneri to roll on

Salernitana v AC Milan

Saturday February 19, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Salernitana have just a 13% chance of victory here according to the Infogol model, and it is easy to see why. They have conceded at least two goals in each of their last five home matches in Serie A, and have failed to win any of their last seven games at the Stadio Arechi.

Meanwhile, Milan have won 27 of their last 33 away matches in the league and have scored two or more goals in nine of their last 10 matches on the road.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Tough test for La Viola

Fiorentina v Atalanta

Sunday February 20, 11:30

Live on BT Sport 1

A difficult clash for both teams here as Fiorentina continue to struggle following the departure of Dusan Vlahovic during last month's transfer window. They laboured to a win on Monday evening, but have lost just one of their last six home games in Serie A and have beaten Atalanta in each of their last two meetings.

However, the Infogol model gives them just a 28% chance of victory against an Atalanta side who have not lost any of their last 18 away games.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Six-pointer on the cards

Venezia v Genoa

Sunday February 20, 14:00

Live on BT Sport 2

This is a vital game for both these teams as 18th placed Venezia take on the team directly below them in the table, and their three-point lead on Genoa makes this a crucial clash in the relegation battle.

The visitors have failed to win any of their last 22 league games, and have seen under 2.5 goals scored in six of their last seven, meaning this could well be another tight contest.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Inter to bounce back

Inter v Sassuolo

Sunday February 20, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Having impressed so much last season, Sassuolo have struggled mightily this term and have won just three of their last 15 games in Serie A. That makes them an ideal opponent for an Inter side in the midst of a slight wobble, knocked off top spot for the first time in over a year after winning just one of their last four games.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 17 of Sassuolo's last 19 games in the league, and in each of Inter's last three home games, with the Infogol model giving Sassuolo just a 15% chance of victory.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Lazio defence on the rise

Udinese v Lazio

Sunday February 20, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

It seems as though Maurizio Sarri has finally got things clicking in the Italian capital, with his Lazio side having now kept a clean sheet in each of their last five outings in all competitions. That streak includes a Coppa Italia win over Sunday's opponents, and it is worth noting that the Biancocelesti have also netted 11 goals themselves over that same run of impressive results.

Meanwhile, Udinese have won just two of their last 11 games and are winless in their last three meetings with Lazio.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Cagliari to struggle again

Cagliari v Napoli

Monday February 21, 18:00

Live on BT Sport 1

The Infogol model gives Cagliari just an 18% chance of victory here, a figure that represents just how impressive Napoli have been of late. The Partenopei are undefeated in 15 of their last 16 away matches, and have notched three wins and a draw in their last four meetings with Monday's opponents.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Bologna struggles to continue

Bologna v Spezia

Monday February 21, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Winless in their last five, Bologna have slumped down the table, going into this match having also failed to score in any of their last three games. Meanwhile, Spezia have lost just one of their last five games, heading into this weekend's action in fourteenth place after a run which included a win over Milan at San Siro.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over