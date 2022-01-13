Serie A Correct Score Predictions: Milan and Napoli to be among the goals in GW22

Mixed fortunes collide at Marassi

Sampdoria v Torino

Saturday January 15, 14:00

As they showed with their 4-0 thrashing of Fiorentina on Monday, Torino are a force to be reckoned with on home soil, but they remain bizarrely poor away from the Stadio Olimpico. Indeed, the Granata are the worst away team in Serie A, winning just two of their 11 games so far this season and even failing to score a single goal in five of their last six away matches.

Yet Sampdoria have been equally poor at home, notching just two wins of their own at Marassi and seeing over ​​2.5 goals in nine of their last 10 matches there.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Lazio games mean goals

Salernitana v Lazio

Saturday January 15, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 1

The Infogol model gives Lazio a 54% chance of winning this match and just a 20% chance of defeat as they visit rock bottom Salernitana on Sunday evening. The hosts have lost their last five home matches in Serie A and have failed to score in their last four, but a weak visiting defence might help on that second point.

Indeed, only four teams - Salernitana, Empoli, Spezia and Cagliari - have conceded more goals than the 39 Lazio have allowed so far, yet only Inter, Atalanta and Milan have scored more.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Bianconeri bounce back

Juventus v Udinese

Saturday January 15, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Juventus will be looking to bounce back from their Supercoppa defeat to Inter in midweek, and will relish an encounter with an Udinese side they have beaten each of the last six times they have met in Turin.

Juventus have seen over 2.5 goals in their last seven matches against Udinese in all competitions, with their opponents having won just once in their last seven league games this season.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Which struggle ends?

Sassuolo v Hellas Verona

Sunday January 16, 11:30

Live on BT Sport 3

Much like Torino, Hellas have been impressive at home but have struggled away, the Gialloblu winning just two games all season on their travels, but those two victories have come in their last three games.

With Sassuolo struggling at home where they have failed to win any of their last four games, perhaps Igor Tudor's men can grab another three points at the Mapei on Sunday.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Goals in the lagoon

Venezia v Empoli

Sunday January 16, 14:00

Live on BT Sport Extra 2

There should be plenty of entertainment to be had at the Stadio Penzo, as two teams who have been involved in some high scoring matches go head to head this Sunday. Venezia have conceded at least two goals in six of their last seven home matches in Serie A, yet have failed to win any of their last seven games.

There have also been over 2.5 goals scored in nine of Empoli's last 11 games in Serie A, with the Tuscan side conceding three or more times in each of their last three games. But Empoli also boast an impressive away record, with five of the eight wins they have recorded this term coming on their travels.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Roma to bounce back

AS Roma v Cagliari

Sunday January 16, 17:00

Live on BT Sport Extra 1

Having failed to win any of their previous 11 games, Cagliari have now won two matches in a row, including their first away victory of the season.

However, those triumphs - over Sampdoria and Bologna - pale in comparison to the task ahead of them this Sunday, with the Infogol model giving the Rossoblu just a 17% chance of beating Roma.

The home side have lost to Juve and Milan in their last two games and will be eager to get back to winning ways here.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Away joy for Inter

Atalanta v Inter

Sunday January 16, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Having lifted the Supercoppa Italiana on Wednesday, Inter will hope to continue their excellent recent form with another big game, this time against fourth-placed Atalanta.

Simone Inzaghi's men have won their last eight league matches, whilst notably scoring two or more goals in 10 of their last 12 away matches in Serie A. Atalanta enjoy netting plenty of their own too, seeing over 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight games.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Rossoneri keep rolling

AC Milan v Spezia

Monday January 17, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

It is easy to point to Spezia's improved record and note that there have been under 2.5 goals scored in each of their last four away games, but before that they lost 5-2 away to Atalanta and 3-0 in Florence.

Meanwhile, Milan have been winning at both half time and full time in five of their last seven matches, their impressive form helping them to keep pace with Serie A leaders Inter. The Infogol model gives the Rossoneri a 71% chance of victory and just an 11% chance of defeat in this Monday night encounter.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Napoli not losing

Bologna v Napoli

Monday January 17, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 2

A ridiculously long list of absentees has contributed to Napoli's recent results, with Luciano Spalletti's men winning just two of their last five games in Serie A. That streak includes losses to Empoli and Spezia, but it also includes a win over Milan and a draw away to Juventus.

Indeed, Napoli have lost just one of their last 14 away games, while it should also be noted that they have seen under 2.5 goals in each of their last five matches in Serie A.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Genoa getting worried

Fiorentina v Genoa

Monday January 17, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

The Infogol model gives Genoa just a 20% chance of winning this match and it is easy to see why, the Rossoblu failing to record a victory in any of their last 18 league games.

While the visitors have seen under 2.5 goals scored in each of their last three games, Fiorentina have been impressive on home soil, seeing over 2.5 goals in each of their last nine games at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over