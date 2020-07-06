Serie A Tips: Juve roll past Milan, Sassuolo overs and terrible Toro

No stopping Juve

Milan v Juventus

Tuesday, 20.45

Live on Premier Sports 1 and Betfair Live Video

After downing Lazio on Saturday night and almost certainly ending the Serie A title race, Milan now host Juventus, knowing that back to back wins would potentially bring Simone Inzaghi's team into the picture once again.

It's the second in a run of three difficult games for Stefano Pioli's side, who head to Naples on Sunday, but that win in Rome will have buoyed them, and they will fancy that they can ruffle a few more feathers back at San Siro.

Milan haven't beaten Juve this season, but their games have been close, with a 1-0 defeat in the League followed by two draws in the Coppa Italia semi-final. They can hold their own with the Champions, and that makes them tempting to support on Tuesday night at [3.5].

Juve have won 4 in a row since the season resumed, though, and have been pretty convincing in the way that they've brushed aside each and every challenge. Despite having both Paulo Dybala and Matthijs de Ligt suspended, they've hit enough of a groove to keep that momentum going.

Milan are in the middle of a difficult week, and I think that Pioli's team may just find Juve a bridge too far, as Maurizio Sarri strengthens his grip on the Scudetto.

Sassuolo goalfest continues

Bologna v Sassuolo

Wednesday, 20.45

Live on Betfair Live Video

Sassuolo have continued to do us a favour with their attacking style of play, and on Wednesday night they face a Bologna team fresh from their incredible win at Inter on Sunday, coming from a goal and a man down to complete a memorable fightback.

Sassuolo's five games since the season resumed have now all gone Over 3.5 Goals (4 of them were Over 4.5 and more) and, as we've previously discussed here, that's all down to their devil-may-care style and a determination to play their way out of relegation trouble.

That has worked wonderfully well, and Sassuolo are now just a point behind Bologna and even looking at a top 8 finish.

The reverse fixture finished 3-1 in Sassuolo's favour, and I expect a similar scoreline here, although with Bologna on a high and in good form themselves, this time it may well be in their favour. Bologna are trading at [2.3] for the win, but [2.6] about their being at least four goals is the better option for us.

Torino falling apart

Torino v Brescia

Wednesday, 20.45

Live on Betfair Live Video

Finally to Turin, where one team that is being dragged closer and closer to the relegation zone faces another who are trying to engineer an improbable escape.

Torino have now lost three games in a row, and while there was no shame in losing to Juventus yet again, nor indeed Lazio before them, they aren't playing well and are starting to slide towards oblivion.

Brescia resumed having what seemed like no hope of safety, and they are still a short price to go down, but they played well against Fiorentina and Genoa, who they should have beaten, before being thrashed by Inter and then finding a way to beat Verona last time.

That victory means that, with SPAL, Lecce and Sampdoria still to play, Brescia have given themselves an outside hope of clawing back the six-point plus head to head gap that separates them from Genoa.

They have to win this to keep any kind of dream alive, and they pack enough of a forward threat, and are well coached enough to make their chances of beating a poor Torino side rather better than the [6.2] which is on offer. These two teams are a lot more closely matched than the prices would suggest.

You might want to get involved on the Asian Handicap, but that [6.2] jumps out at me, and I'll take a chance on an improving Brescia against a Torino team who are going downhill fast.