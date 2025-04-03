Serie A Tips: Back Ranieri renaissance to continue

Roma v Juventus - Capital club to keep winning



Sunday April 06, 19:45

Live on TNT Sports

It's been a topsy-turvy season for both of these Italian giants. While Roma have recovered from an awful start that was chock-full of self-inflicted wounds, Juventus have grown steadily less reliable as the season has gone on, resulting in the dismissal of Thiago Motta as coach. Motta was supposed to be a project guy, bringing in an exciting and modern style, but the players and eventually the board lost faith in his ability to realise that vision.

Roma are on their third coach of the campaign, but Claudio Ranieri is delivering. The Giallorossi have won 11 of their last 14 Serie A matches, and they haven't lost a league game since a 2-0 reverse at Como in mid-December.

The veteran Roman Ranieri has found a way to get the best out of his expensively-assembled squad: star striker Artem Dovbyk is now up to 11 league goals in his first Serie A season, fellow summer recruit Manu Kone has been superb in midfield, and a switch to a three-centre-back system has released the attacking potential of wing-backs Angelino and Alexis Saelemaekers.

Roma have won seven of their last eight home games in Serie A, and they face a Juventus team that is desperately trying to salvage the campaign. Defeats to underdogs Empoli in the Coppa Italia and PSV in the Champions League eroded Motta's authority, and Champions League qualification is all the Bianconeri have left to aim at.

Motta's replacement is former Juventus assistant coach Igor Tudor, who has had spells with Marseille and Lazio that didn't last very long. He is a coach that relies on getting his players into peak physical condition, so hiring him with just a few weeks of the season remaining seems like an odd decision.

Juve started the Tudor era with an unconvincing 1-0 win over Genoa, but they have won just three of their last nine Serie A away games, and you have to go back more than three years for their last win against Roma in the capital.

We can back Roma +0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.84/5, and that seems like a sensible play, with a draw returning our stake. Roma have all the momentum, they are bursting with confidence, and they know that a win draws them level with Juventus on points.

Recommended Bet Back Roma +0 on the Asian Handicap @ EXC 1.8

Atalanta v Lazio - BTTS on the cards

Sunday 06 April, 17:00

Live on TNT Sports

It's been a hell of a ride, but it appears that Atalanta's bid to win the Scudetto has come apart at the worst possible time. They lost 2-0 at home to title rivals Inter, and then went down 1-0 at in-form Fiorentina. In all competitions Gian Piero Gasperini's team have won just three of their last 12 matches.

It's worth remembering that Atalanta are punching well above their weight to even be in the mix for Champions League qualification, let alone the league title, but there is still an element of disappointment about how things have fallen away in league and cup. Club Brugge knocked out La Dea in the Champions League, and they slipped out of the Coppa Italia at home against Bologna.

Lazio are still in the Europa League (they'll face Norwegians Bodo Glimt in the quarter-finals) and they are just four points off the Champions League places. Veteran coach Marco Baroni has had a more positive effect than expected, and Lazio are making light of losing huge club figures like Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

I fancy Both Teams To Score here at 1.824/5. That has paid out in 27 of Lazio's 42 competitive matches this term, and I'd back them to at least score at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday evening. They have found the net in 11 of their 15 away matches in the top flight this term.

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams To Score @ EXC 1.82

Monza v Como - Bottom-half battle can strike sparks

Saturday 05 April, 14:00

Despite their eye-catching backing, with former AC Milan powerbroker Adriano Galliani and the Berlusconi family still heavily involved, Monza have been gripped by a chronic case of second-season syndrome. They lost inspirational coach Raffaele Palladino to Fiorentina, and without him they have been bottom for most of this campaign.

Monza are bottom of the pile, with just 15 points from 30 games, but I believe they can score against moneyed upstarts Como, who are a healthy seven points clear of the dropzone.

Como have seen a BTTS bet land in 10 of their last 12 Serie A fixtures, including the last five, and they have managed just one clean sheet in the spell. Monza have scored in nine of their last 14 home matches, and I'll back BTTS here at a hefty 2.021/1.