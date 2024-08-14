Serie A 2024-25 Tips: Back Inter for title, 13/8 Atalanta for top four & 4/1 player special

Inter have no serious rivals in title race

Serie A is Back

The new Serie A season kicks off this weekend, with Inter defending the Scudetto that they won by a 19-point margin in 2023-24.

Milan, Juventus, Napoli, Roma and other contenders, will be hoping to bridge the gap. At the other end of the table, the new additions to the top flight Parma, Como and Venezia, will be looking to avoid the drop.

We're going to take a deep dive into the new season, informing you of important changes in Italian football and giving informed outright tips.

Managerial Merry-Go-Round

Let's start with the summer's managerial changes, because even in the trigger-happy world of Serie A, they have been plentiful. Of 20 clubs, 14 have new managers.

Many of these changes have come at the biggest teams. Juventus poached Thiago Motta from Bologna, Milan now have Paulo Fonseca, Antonio Conte is at Napoli and Lazio have appointed Marco Baroni.

Juve's pursuit of Motta, resulted in Bologna taking Vincenzo Italiano from Fiorentina, with the Viola then grabbing from Raffaele Palladino from Monza, who have given Alessandro Nesta his first job in Serie A. Another big name player who has become a manager is Cesc Fabregas at Como, having been in charge on an interim period last season.

Inter Rightful Title Favourites

While their rivals chop and change managers, Inter are enjoying the continuity of Simone Inzaghi's successful reign.

The title holders have made some canny signings this summer, such as Napoli's Piotr Zielinski and the Porto striker Mehdi Taremi on free transfers. Just as importantly, no major talents have departed as yet, with the Inter skipper Lautaro Martinez extending his contract.

As short as Inter's price of 8/111.73 is for them to retain the title, it's arguably good value. Juventus are 4/15.00, with Milan at 6/17.00 and Napoli at 7/18.00.

Recommended Bet Back Inter to win Serie A SBK 8/11

None of the other contenders have made the sort of signings that makes closing the gap realistic. As the odds indicate, Juventus are likely to be closest having made a fight of it last season before imploding, but Motta's tactical innovation may take time to gel.

The battle for the top four seems set to be more dramatic. Juve at 4/111.36 and Milan at 4/71.57 are considered nailed-on. Napoli are likely to be contenders again under Conte at 7/101.70, but may be a little short, with Atalanta in particular at 13/82.63 and Roma at 7/42.75, providing competition.

Recommended Bet Back Atalanta to finish in the top four SBK 13/8

Empoli Won't Pull Off Another Great Escape

Venezia are the favourites to be relegated at 4/51.80, but the other promoted teams are expected to survive, based on their odds.

Parma are out at 13/82.63, with Como priced at 13/27.50. The likes of Empoli at 17/20, Verona at 11/102.11 and Cagliari at 11/82.38 are all short, after barely escaping relegation last season.

Empoli look the surest bet. They have lost the manager that rescued them on the final day of last season, with Davide Nicola having replaced Claudio Ranieri at Cagliari.

Como should be safe after making a number of impressive signings than include Raphael Varane, but there could be value in their price from a trading perspective.

Recommended Bet Back Empoli to be relegated SBK 17/20

Dybala and Kvaratskhelia are Special Talents

There are a number of Serie A specials available, mainly focused on goalscoring exploits.

One that caught our eye was for Paulo Dybala and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to both score at least ten league goals and make ten or more assists.

Last season, both players came close. Dybala scored 13 and got nine assists. Kvaratskhelia scored eleven and assisted eight times.

Considering that Dybala's Roma and Kvaratskhelia's Napoli had difficult seasons and are now expected to improve, odds of 4/15.00 look tempting.

Recommended Bet Back Dybala and Kvaratskhelia to both score 10+ goals and make 10+ assists SBK 4/1

