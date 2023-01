Napoli to make it 17 league wins out of 20 @ 7/10

Clash of Italian Titans

Sunday nights are all about Italian football, and BT Sport are set to provide a beauty of a matchup in Napoli vs Roma.

Two of Serie A's main heavyweights going at it with both sides in great form; it's set up to be entertaining viewing and it's an ideal game for a Bet Builder.

Luciano Spalletti's Napoli are 12 points clear at the top of the table and are on their way to securing a first Scudetto since 1990.

They're one of the best sides in Europe, and they're also aided by the two Milan clubs being off the boil, as well as Juventus' heavy points deduction.

As for Jose Mourinho's Roma, they're on a great run of form. Six matches unbeaten in the league which has them placed fifth and just outside of the Champions League places on goal difference.

Managers in the thick of it

The two managers provide quite a humorous aspect to this fixture. Spalletti and Mourinho were both booked when Roma played host to Napoli in October, and in a meeting exactly a year prior, they were both sent to the stands.

Jose Mourinho is well-known for losing the plot on the sidelines and he's never far from drama.

Spalletti has a similar level of passion: "Clearly if you tease a lion, sooner or later it will roar. These things can happen." Is what he said after he and Jose were handed red cards a couple of years ago.

Keep an eye on the touchline antics this weekend.

No nonsense Daniele Orsato

The match will be officiated by none other than Daniele Orsato, a favourite among punters because the man is liable to hand out more cards than Clintons in the month of December.

Cards are on the menu on Sunday evening.

Going back to the two managers, both Spalletti and Mourinho have a history when it comes to moments of controversy with Orsato.

Spalletti got into a heated argument with the official after his Napoli side were beaten by Milan back in March of last year, and as for Mourinho, he's previously blasted Orsato in the media as well as argued on the touchline more recently.

Napoli and Roma don't have the best team cards averages in Serie A, far from it in fact. However that's often a theme among the most dominant sides, and it's a completely different story when they come together.

There were a total of 24 cards handed out across the last four Serie A meetings between Napoli and Roma, that's an average of six cards per game.

There were seven cards when they met in October, so expect Orsato to deliver a similar number; we'll go with over 5.5 cards to be show for our Bet Builder option.

Napoli to come out on top

Napoli are top of Serie A, they've won 16 out of 19 matches, scored more goals (46) than any other side in the Italian top flight, and they've also conceded the fewest (14).

There's a real argument for Napoli being the best side in Europe.

Good luck trying to stop Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, or even trying to come away with a point.

Napoli have won their last seven home matches in the league, and they're currently on a run of 12 matches unbeaten on home turf.

Napoli have lost just one of their last nine head-to-heads with Roma, winning five of those. Napoli have indeed managed to avoid defeat in the last six meetings and in the last four that they've hosted.

Roma are in good form but it's not enough to suggest that they can secure a positive result against Napoli who've brushed aside nearly every team they've faced.

Back the hosts to pick up yet another three points at 7/10.

Osimhen to find the net again

Victor Osimhen is one of the most frightening and devastating strikers in world football at the minute. He could be a Premier League player in the near future with both Chelsea and Man United linked to a potential deal.

So far this season, he's scored 13 goals in 15 appearances, and he's producing an average of a goal scored every 96 minutes in the league.

That goals total also makes him the top goalscorer in Serie A.

Osimhen has returned to what he does best following the World Cup break. He's in good form having scored four goals across his last four appearances, including a brace during the recent 5-1 thrashing of Juventus at home.

Add him as an anytime scorer to a Bet Builder, along with Napoli to win the match and there to be six or more cards to be shown. And that produces a cracking little bet on paper which the Betfair Sportsbook has kindly boosted to 13/2.

Back Napoli to win, Osimhen to score anytime & Over 5.5 cards @ 13/2

*Please Note: To get the boosted price of 13/2 you will have to visit this link where the bet is pre-loaded for you, rather than add the selections yourself from the match page.