Club football is back. We've got a mouthwatering weekend ahead of us, and come Sunday, my attention will certainly be turning to Serie A.

Why? Because it's first against second, as Juventus host league leaders Inter Milan in what looks set to be a cracking game.

It's not often you get these sorts of encounters, and with just two points separating the pair, this game could have serious implications further down the line.

Inter have proven that their run to the Champions League final was no fluke, but if they want to further build on a strong start to the campaign, they'll need to take down a Juventus side that are unbeaten in seven.

Two Italian giants, one game that's prime for a bet builder.

Leg 1 - Back Marcus Thuram 1+ Shots on Target

Of course, Inter's forwards are always a good shout for a shot on target, and whilst Lautaro Martinez is often the main man, it's his partner in crime Marcus Thuram that I'm backing here.

The French international has enjoyed a solid start to his time in Italy, and 1.10 shots on target per 90 is evidence of his output.

But why Thuram over Martinez? It's simple, the French phenomenon has been effective in the big games.

Inter have played three of the league's top seven this season, and Thuram has hit two shots on target against Fiorentina, Roma, and fierce rivals AC Milan. He even went as far as to score against all three of them.

It's worth taking into account that Martinez will be making the long trip back from South America as well here, so expect Thuram to take on some of the burden.

Leg 2 - Back Juventus 2+ cards

Juventus have been playing well, but they're not hitting the heights on quality alone. Allegri's side are clever, crafty, and they know when to mix it up. They're willing to kick, willing to scrap, and they'll take a card if they have to.

In fact, Juventus are averaging 2.75 cards per game, with only AC Milan and Lecce accumulating more.

Even better than that, they've picked up at least two cards in all but one of their 12 games this season, evidence enough to suggest that we'll see more of the same against a top of the table side in Inter.

As for the away outfit, Inter's are forcing 2.00 cards on average out of their opposition, and they have a number of threats capable of dismantling this Juve side.

Allegri's men will bite as well, with 16 members of the squad having at least one card to their name this season, and 11 players averaging comfortably above 1.00 fouls per 90.

Leg 3 - Nicolo Barella 1+ fouls

Nicolo Barella's numbers have surprisingly dropped this season when it comes to fouls, but that doesn't mean that he's not a solid pick still in the big games.

Sure, he may only be averaging 0.71 fouls per 90 this campaign, but he's the heartbeat of this Inter side, and his playing style is what often draws my interest to him in these markets.

He's all action, aggressive, erratic even, and doesn't stop running. He gives life to what is otherwise a fairly methodical, and more calculated Inter midfield.

Regardless, his numbers in the bigger games are always encouraging. Barella committed two fouls in the Milan derby, one against Roma, and is averaging 1.85 fouls per 90 in the Champions League.

He shows up in big games and is frustrating to play against. But Juve certainly have options and their midfield can force mistakes out of Barella.

The likes of Miretti and Rabiot draw 2.94 and 1.45 fouls per 90 respectively, enough to suggest that Barella is in for a tough test.

Leg 4 - Gleison Bremer 2+ fouls

Quite frankly, you could slot any potential member of the Juventus back three in here, and all of them would succumb to some issues against Inter's dynamic duo up top.

My pick however, is Gleison Bremer, and he looks well poised to commit some fouls on Sunday.

The Brazilian international will be at the heart of the Juve backline, and will likely have to deal with both Martinez and Thuram throughout the game.

They draw 2.29 and 1.80 fouls per 90 respectively, and if that wasn't a terrifying enough proposition already, Bremer himself is committing 1.68 fouls per 90.

He loves to assert himself, he's physical, and whilst he'll relish the battle against Thuram in particular, that assertiveness will cost him here.

He's committed at least one foul in all but one league game this season, and committed four in his last outing against Cagliari.

A player who fouls for fun, against two players that draw plenty, this really does make for a solid selection.

