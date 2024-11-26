Tuesday's Champions League Tipsheet: Atalanta away day special can win again at 13/8

Atalanta proving reliable at both ends of the pitch

Inter another Italian side in form

Barcelona will inflict first Brest defeat

Leverkusen will bounce back

Inter go into this Champions League tie with RB Leipzig in intimidating form.

The Serie A champions won 5-0 at Verona over the weekend, which extended their unbeaten record to 11 games (W9 D2). They have kept seven clean sheets during that run and they have yet to concede a goal in this competition (P4 W3 D1 L0), despite having already faced Manchester City and Arsenal.

In contrast, RB Leipzig are really struggling in this season's Champions League. They have lost all four of their games and they are also without a win from their last three Bundesliga matches (D1 L2). On form, Inter should win this with some ease and they are 11/102.11 to win half-time/full-time.

Recommended Bet Back Inter to beat RB Leipzig half-time/full-time SBK 11/10

Two of the top six in the table meet, when Barcelona host Brest.

It is the French club that are faring better in fourth place, ahead of Barca in sixth. The European debutants are unbeaten in their four games (W3 D1), though it is fair to say that they have had a kind set of fixtures so far.

This is certainly Brest's toughest assignment, even if Barcelona come into this match without a win from their last two home games (D1 L1). Hansi Flick's side have now conceded in each of their last four outings and with Brest scoring in all four of their matches, it's worth backing a Barcelona win and both teams to score at 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back Barcelona to beat Brest and both teams to score SBK 6/4

Atalanta will expect to continue their winning ways when they travel to a pointless Young Boys team.

The Bergamo-based club are second in Serie A following their 3-1 victory at Parma on Saturday. It increased their unbeaten run to eleven games (W9 D2), of which they have won each of their last six. Mateo Retegui and Ademola Lookman were both on target against Parma, with Atalanta blessed with two of the most in-form forwards in Europe right now.

Young Boys are 34th in the table, having lost all four of their games and only scored one goal. Atalanta have won both of their away games without conceding and are 13/82.63 to do so again.

Recommended Bet Back Atalanta to beat Young Boys to nil SBK 13/8

Bayer Leverkusen need to bounce back against Red Bull Salzburg, after suffering a heavy defeat in the last round of fixtures.

The German champions lost 4-0 away at Liverpool. It was their first defeat in this competition, having beaten Feyenoord and AC Milan and drawn away at Brest. Though unbeaten in nine Bundesliga games, Xabi Alonso's side are finding their title defence hard, having drawn too many of those matches (W4 D5).

Red Bull Salzburg have lost their last two games in the Austrian Bundesliga, but got their first Champions League win on the board in the last round, with a surprise 3-1 victory at Feyenoord. Leverkusen won 5-2 at home against Heidenheim over the weekend and you can back them to win with over 3.5 goals at 5/42.25.

Recommended Bet Back Bayer Leverkusen to beat Atalanta and over 3.5 goals SBK 5/4

