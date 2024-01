Mourinho's Roma are unbeaten in 10 at home

Former Hammer Scamacca needs to hit target to win

Foul markets complete 6/1 7.00 Bet Builder

In what is a weekend for the cups across Europe's major leagues, Serie A stands strong once again, with a full fixture list to pick from.

It feels like we're being treated to top tier games on a weekly basis at the moment, and it's no different come the turn of the year, as Atalanta travel to take on Jose Mourinho's Roma side this weekend.

It's sixth vs seventh in this one, and with this weekend marking the halfway point in the Italian league calendar, the table is really starting to take shape.

This is a match that could have huge implications in the fight for the European spots, and given the quality that both sides possess, this is well worth a look at for a Bet Builder.

Leg 1: Roma to win or draw

Sure, these two look very well matched on paper but the reality is, Roma are fantastic at home, and Atalanta are incredibly poor on their travels.

Mourinho's sides are difficult to break down at the best of times, but at the Stadio Olimpico with the crowd behind them, they're a different beast.

Roma are unbeaten in their last seven at home in Serie A, including a 2-0 win over Napoli in their most recent game on home turf.

In fact, they've lost just once when playing as hosts in all competitions this campaign, and that defeat came at the hands of AC Milan back in September.

Atalanta meanwhile have struggled for form as the away side; without a win in their last three away games, and have only won three on the road this season.

It's not as if you can take a great deal from those three wins either. Victories against Empoli, Sassuolo, and Verona, means that Atalanta's only away wins have come against three of the current bottom five at the time of writing.

They've won just three of their last eight, each of those victories coming at home, and they've kept just one clean sheet in that period.

Roma should have more than enough for a point at least here.

Leg 2: Gianluca Scamacca 1+ shots on target

It's safe to say that Gianluca Scamacca didn't have the best of times in his one season at West Ham.

Whether because of injury, or simply down to the fact that he struggled in front of goal, Scamacca was unable to build up any form.

Having said that, he's at home in Italy. He's comfortable there, he plays good football there, and most importantly, he's a threat.

The Italian target man is averaging 1.83 shots on target per 90 in Serie A this season, and with Ademola Lookman suspended, he looks set to lead the line on Sunday.

His minutes have been limited, but the fact that he's managed a shot on target in all but one of six starts in Serie A is certainly encouraging.

The Juventus forwards had a bit of a field day in Roma's last outing, with the front pair combining for eight shots in total.

That may well change at home, but Scamacca is crafty enough to find the space he needs.

Leg 3: Marten De Roon 1+ fouls

Games are often won or lost in the midfield. Without control of the main part of the pitch, you've got no base from which to push forward.

As a result, fouls are a given, particularly in this one. Marten De Roon presents great value at odds of 1.330/100 for just a single foul on Sunday night, and given that he's at the heart of the midfield battle, I can see that flying in.

The Atalanta man is averaging 1.41 fouls P/90 this season and - the real kicker - he's committed at least one in 12 of his 17 appearances in Serie A, and in six of his last eight.

He's not particularly mobile, and often finds himself lunging in from distance as a result. Roma will take full advantage of that.

The likes of Eduardo Bove and Lorenzo Pellegrini are both fouled 1.47 times per 90 and should pull plenty of tricks out of the bag to put De Roon in trouble.

Leg 4: Gianluca Mancini 2+ fouls

Again, and again, and again. It seems like Gianluca Mancini is the prime suspect for fouls in Serie A right now, and given his temperament, I can see more from him this weekend.

As I say every weekend, he truly embodies the Mourinho style. Rash, aggressive, and that works wonders when it comes to fouls. He's averaging 1.64 fouls per 90, having committed two or more in four of his last five games.

Those numbers tend to increase against the better sides, and Atalanta's frontline will cause him problems.

Both Gianluca Scamacca and Charles De Ketelaere possess the physical and technical qualities to run Mancini ragged. The forward pair combine for 3.46 fouls drawn per 90, enough to suggest that your eyes should be on Mancini once again this weekend.

Back Bad Man's Bet Builder here @ 6/17.00 Bet now

*if you are a desktop user, please click here to populate your betslip.