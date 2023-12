Napoli star man should hit the target

Corners and fouls complete four-leg Bet Builder

The festive period is upon us, and whilst a number of leagues may be taking a short break, there's still plenty of football for us to sink our teeth into.

The game that's caught my eye? Roma vs Napoli, a game in which Jose Mourniho's men host the reigning Serie A champions, with both desperate for a win.

Recent losses to Bologna and Frosinone respectively will have the pair reeling, and with pride at stake, and star studded lineups at their disposal, we should be treated to a fantastic game between two Italian giants.

I'm looking forward to seeing what these two have to offer come Saturday evening, and this looks a great fixture for a Bet Builder.

Leg #1 - Victor Osimhen 1+ shots on target

There's no doubt that Victor Osimhen is the star turn for anyone tuning into Roma vs Napoli on Saturday evening.

The Nigerian has been the talk of the town of late, with clubs lining up to sign him despite a newly signed contract with a release clause of over £100 million. And, it's clear to see why that's the case.

Osimhen has backed up last season's 26 goal haul with a further seven in Serie A this campaign, and his attacking output continues to impress.

He's averaging 1.19 shots on target per 90 in the league, with at least one shot on target in nine of his 14 starts in all competitions.

Roma have afforded a decent number of chances against the better sides, conceding four shots on target to the likes of Milan, and eight against Fiorentina.

With the quality that Napoli possess, they should accomplish something similar, and I expect Osimhen to line up multiple efforts on Saturday evening.

Leg #2 - Napoli 4+ corners

No two ways about, Napoli are hands down the best side for corners in Serie A.

Walter Mazzarri's side is littered with dynamic threats, with multiple players contributing to their 6.50 corners per game.

As mentioned, no side can match that in Italy, and Napoli's consistency in the department is phenomenal.

They've hit four or more corners in all but one of their 16 games this season, with this very selection landing in their last 11 in all competitions, including in their losses to Juventus, Inter, and Real Madrid.

So, despite the fact that Roma are only conceding 3.44 corners per game, Napoli should eclipse that. Even then, Roma have conceded four or more in 50% of their league games.

Their three at the back shape will absolutely afford the away side space down the flanks, space that Napoli will definitely exploit.

Leg #3 - Zambo Anguissa 1+ fouls

Napoli's midfield general is a dream of a player. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa oozes quality, but he offers so much more than just his ability on the ball.

He's big, strong, works hard, and is willing to partake in the less glamorous parts of the game, evidenced by his 2.03 tackles per 90.

Now, that desire to get stuck in does see the Cameroonian make mistakes, and his 1.22 fouls per 90 could well be of concern for his side up against a very dynamic midfield.

Mourinho's sides are crafty as is, but with the likes of Pellegrini, Paredes, and Bove buzzing around, Anguissa's evening will only be made worse.

The trio are fouled 1.61, 1.55, and 1.53 times per 90, and given that Anguissa has committed a foul in 13 of his 20 starts this season, he's a player well worth your attention come Saturday evening.

Leg #4 - Gianluca Mancini 2+ fouls

Gianluca Mancini sits at a fantastic price for two or more fouls this weekend at odds of 2.4.

Anyone familiar with the Italian's game will know that he embodies Mourinho's style of play. He puts his body on the line, he simply loves to defend, and he's incredibly rash in the tackle.

It comes as no surprise that the Roma centre back is averaging 1.48 fouls per 90 this season in Serie A, and the best thing, he's consistent.

Mancini has committed at least one foul in 17 out of 20 appearances for his club, with two or more fouls in seven outings in all competitions.

He's committed a foul in each of his last three games, and two or more in three of his last five. That's not a trend that I see changing given his rashness, and the quality in the Napoli forward line.

He'll be up against Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia, comfortably the two most dangerous players at the disposal of the reigning Serie A champions.

The pair draw 1.39 and 3.31 fouls per 90, enough to suggest that Mancini could be in heaps of trouble on Saturday.

