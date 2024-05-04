Bet Builder Tips: Back 6/1 best bet in Roma v Juventus in Serie A on Sunday

Shots and fouls backed in four-fold Bet Builder

Serie A clash is vital for both teams

Bad Man Betting's tip can be backed at 6/1 7.00

The Serie A title may well be wrapped up, but that doesn't mean to say there isn't plenty to play for elsewhere in the table.

Once again, Sunday provides a fantastic billing, with third placed Juventus travelling to fifth placed Roma, and there's plenty on the line.

Having succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of a top class Leverkusen side on Thursday, a good finish domestically now looks to be Roma's best route into next season's Champions League.

They currently sit fifth, but a win here could take them within three points of third placed Juve.

As for the away side, they're at risk of being dragged into a battle for Europe, and despite Serie A being given a fifth Champions League spot, their poor form is still hugely concerning.

This should be a great game, one well worth covering with a bet builder.

Leg 1 - Back Dusan Vlahovic 1+ shots on target

Juventus have just two wins in their last 13 league games, and if they are to turn that rotten form around, then they'll need their top players to perform.

If anyone is to drag them out of this rut, then it's more than likely going to be Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian centre forward has netted 16 times this season, with only Inter's Lautaro Martinez scoring more in the league.

He's key to any success that Juve are to have on Sunday, and his 1.43 shots on target per 90 highlights just how integral he is to the attacking output of this squad.

It's a selection that's landed in 15 of his last 17 in the league, and Vlahovic was firing off shots from all angles in the reverse fixture. He managed one on target against Roma back in December, with a total of five shots across the game.

Roma conceded four shots on target to Leverkusen on Thursday despite having more of the ball. If Juve can frustrate them, then Vlahovic should get on the end of at least one chance.

Leg 2 - Back Roma 3+ shots on target

Roma's 2-0 loss to Leverkusen on Thursday has left them in a bit of a pickle.

A top five finish in the Serie now looks to be their best chance at securing Champion League football, and whilst they currently sit fifth, they're not safe yet.

They'll go for this game, and shots on target are a must, they simply can't afford to sit off and let Juve play.

Roma average just 3.68 shots on target per 90, with the likes of Lukaku and Dybala really carrying the side in that department.

However, their form of late is much improved,a dn they are creating more chances. It's a selection that's landed in 15 of their last 18 games in all competitions.

Juventus can be a hard team to break down, but given the circumstances, Roma simply have to attack them.

Leg 3 - Back Lorenzo Pellegrini 1+ fouls

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini sits at odds of 1.444/9 for just a single foul on Sunday night. That's a hugely generous price for such a low bar, and he's well worth consideration for a bet builder.

Pellegrini averages 1.28 fouls per 90, and has committed at least one in each of his last six starts in Serie A.

It's a selection that's landed in eight of his last nine appearances in the league, and given the way Roma play, I can see it landing again.

Sure, the defensive 'anti-football' of Jose Mourinho may be a thing of the past, but under Daniele De Rossi, Roma are incredibly aggressive, and they work hard to win the ball back as a unit.

Pellegrini very much adheres to this, and Juve have a number of technical operators in their midfield who could easily draw a foul. Adrien Rabiot is the standout name in that regard, drawing 1.25 fouls per 90.

Leg 4 - Back Gleison Bremer 2+ fouls

Roma have a happy knack of drawing fouls, and given that they'll be pushing for the win, there's no doubt that Juve are going to come under heaps of pressure.

There's one player who stands out more than any other for fouls here, and with a quick look at the stats, you simply can't ignore Gleison Bremer.

The Brazilian's 57 fouls this season means that he's committed 20 more than any other player in the Juventus squad. That comes out at an average of 1.73 P/90.

The numbers are staggering, and his recent form is even more encouraging. Bremer has committed 12 fouls in his last four games, with two plus landing in each of them. In fact, this selection has landed in half of his 36 starts in all competitions.

Lukaku will provide Bremer with a physical threat to worry about, but it's Paulo Dybala who should provide the most cause for concern.

The Argentinian draws 2.35 fouls per 90, more than enough to help Bremer on his way to a couple of fouls.

