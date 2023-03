Abraham still Roma's most dangerous option

Juventus head to Mourinho's Rome

The quality fixtures seem to be coming thick and fast in Serie A, and this week is no different with Roma vs Juventus kicking off at 7:45 pm Sunday, live on BT Sport.

The connotations of this fixture are fascinating. Despite a 15 point deduction, a win for Juventus would see them just six points behind Roma who currently occupy a Europa League spot.

Current form would suggest that Juve can absolutely pick up the points here.

Roma may well have something to say about that however. Mourinho's men will have been left reeling after a shock 2-1 defeat to a Cremonese side that had yet to win a single Serie A game till that point. They'll do anything they can to ensure that they don't suffer the same fate this weekend.

This is definitely a game that presents great opportunities for a Bet Builder, and given the circumstances, there are plenty of markets worth your attention.

Tammy Abraham 1+ shot on target:

Tammy Abraham looks unlikely to match his 17 goal haul from his debut season in Serie A. He has just the six to his name in 24 appearances this campaign, but that doesn't mean to say that he doesn't have the proverbial shooting boots on.

In fact, it's been quite the opposite. The English front-man averages more shots on target P/90 than anyone else in the Roma squad with 1.27.

Efforts at goal have been consistent, and Abraham has racked up 10 shots on target in his nine appearances post World Cup.

Perhaps surprisingly, this is a favoured opponent for Abraham, with the former Chelsea man having scored in each of his last two against Allegri's men.

With Juve seemingly willing to sit back and soak up the pressure, the chances should come, and it would be no surprise to see Abraham register a shot on target come Sunday.

Roma 4+ corners:

It's bizarre to see a side of Juventus' calibre consistently concede so much possession, but the Italian giants have altered their playstyle to a great extent this season.

Of course, such statistics bode well for Roma when it comes to this selection. They average 4.79 corners P/90 as it is, but when you consider that Juve have had less than 50% possession in each of their last five, the situations in which corners could be won should increase.

Allegri's men concede 4.83 corners P/90. Their lack of possession often renders them passive, seeing them sit back in a 3-5-2 formation that gives them little protection on the flanks.

Roma should be able to exploit this. Playing in a three at the back formation themselves, a lot of their play is directed down the wings via Leonardo Spinazzola and Nicola Zalewski.

If they can bypass the wingbacks, the lack of cover out wide for Juventus could see multiple corners won by Roma as they look to get to the byline.

Juventus 2+ cards:

The longer you sit in, the more likely you are to pick up some cards. Given the way they're playing, multiple bookings certainly aren't out of the question for Juventus.

They're currently averaging 1.94 cards per game, and received two yellows when they welcomed Roma to Turin back in August.

That's a number that could well be challenged here. Over the course of this season, Roma have established themselves as one of the best sides at drawing fouls in Serie A.

Roma's opponents have averaged 3.30 cards this campaign, and with technical players such as Dybala and Pellegrini on show, that comes as little surprise.

Referee Fabio Maresca averages 5.38 cards per game, and so there's every chance of two Juventus cards in this one.

Manuel Locatelli 2+ fouls:

Perhaps lacking a natural, or traditional, midfield enforcer, Manuel Locatelli has taken up the mantle of the all-action and ball hungry midfielder for Juve.

The fact that he returns from suspension this weekend says it all. His 2.05 tackles P/90 have led to 1.48 fouls P/90, and a total of five cards.

He'll have his work cut out come Sunday, with Roma's side littered with dynamic threats capable of drawing fouls consistently. Dybala draws 2.64 fouls P/90 and will cause problems when dropping into pockets of space.

Lorenzo Pellegrini meanwhile, may provide Locatelli with a more traditional midfield battle. The Roma captain is fouled 2.04 times P/90, and will come face to face with the Juve man in question throughout the contest.

Locatelli committed two fouls in the reverse fixture between these two, and the same outcome would be more than welcome here.