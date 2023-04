Osimhen to shine in statement performance

Georgian winger to keep on shooting

Bank on Gatti and Locatelli committing fouls

Napoli's exit from the Champions League at the hands of AC Milan means that they have little else to focus on other than cementing their status as Serie A Champions.

With the chasing pack still having a 14 point gap to bridge, any sort of title race looks unlikely, but that doesn't mean to say that there isn't drama elsewhere in the table.

Cue Juventus, whose 15 point deduction has been cast aside, meaning that they now find themselves sat comfortably in third.

Suddenly, the desperate attempt to claw their way back to European football is no longer needed, but they still have to hold their position in the table.

Two Italian heavyweights, both with different things to play for. Pride is at stake here as well given the goings on of the last week, and this clash looks great for a bet builder.

Victor Osimhen 1+ shot on target

A man who's been firing on all cylinders this campaign, Victor Osimhen's return from injury has been a successful one, despite two draws. If anything, that may well reinforce Napoli's over-reliance on the Nigerian

In his first game since back against Verona, he was brought on to break the goalless deadlock, and rattled the bar within 10 minutes of coming on as a substitute.

He then managed the late equaliser in midweek against Milan with a powerful header into the bottom corner.

Osimhen has rightly received the plaudits all season, and 21 league goals with 1.83 shots on target P/90 highlights the consistent threat that he poses.

He's hit the target in 13 of his last 14 league games, and even more encouraging, he had four efforts on target in the reverse fixture against Juventus.

Sure, Juve can't be quite as bad as they were in that 5-1 defeat to the league leaders, but given that Napoli have nothing else to play for, I expect a statement performance, and one that allows for an Osimhen shot on target.

Kvaratskhelia to have 3+ shots

If anyone was watching Napoli take on Milan in the Champions League in midweek, you'd understand this pick.

The Georgian winger was relentless, constantly receiving the ball down the left flank, cutting in, and popping off a shot. He took six shots in total in that game, and another two in the first leg.

His accuracy was well off, and his two shots on target flattered him - a missed penalty and a scuffed shot. This has been his problem for a while, racking up 11 attempts with zero on target in his last five.

But the fact is, he's not afraid to dribble at his opposite number and take a shot, highlighted by his stats in the league this season. He attempts 6.74 dribbles P/90 and pops off 3.17 shots P/90 - above what we're asking for here.

Federico Gatti 1+ fouls

The gritty Federico Gatti has had to wait for consistent opportunities this season, with Bremer, Danilo and Alex Sandro often forming an all Brazilian back line. He's done an assured job when called upon though, with eight clean sheets in 17 starts.

However, in those 17 starts he's made at least one foul in 16 of them.

He averages 1.10 fouls P/90 in the league and has played the full 90 in every start he's made for the club.

He didn't play vs Napoli in the reverse, and so won't know what's coming with the likes of Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen. As mentioned earlier, the Georgian international attempts 6.74 take-ons P/90 and is rewarded with 1.53 fouls.

Osimhen isn't far behind, attempting 2.96 dribbles and drawing 1.31 fouls P/90.

Manuel Locatelli 2+ fouls

There's a truly tasty midfield battle on the cards in this one, and Juve's Manuel Locatelli is more than likely to be at the heart of it.

The Italian has often occupied the role of the midfield enforcer this season, perhaps one that doesn't necessarily suit his qualities. Regardless, he'll certainly do a job, and a foul in each of his last six, and an average of 1.48 fouls P/90 alongside 2.18 tackles P/90, more than suggests that he'll get stuck in.

The interesting angle for me here is the Napoli midfield. Lobotka, Zielinski, and Anguissa are all incredibly adept at winning fouls.

The midfield trio draw 1.73, 1.44, and 1.29 fouls P/90. And, if those numbers weren't enough, Napoli's average possession of 61.70% suggests that Juve are likely to be under sustained pressure throughout.

Locatelli will do well to avoid multiple fouls, particularly if he comes under the cosh against such tricky opponents.

Back Osimhen 1+ SOT, Kvaratskhelia 3+ shots, Gatti 1+ foul, Locatelli 2+ fouls @ 6/1

Back Osimhen 1+ SOT, Kvaratskhelia 3+ shots, Gatti 1+ foul, Locatelli 2+ fouls @ 6/1