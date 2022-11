PAOK struggling to pick up wins

Ionikos took four points off PAOK last season

Ionikos v PAOK

Thursday 10 November, 19:30

It's always nice when a bet lands early, and our odds-against selection in the German Bundesliga made profit in the first nine minutes, as Union Berlin eventually drew 2-2 with Augsburg. We'll skip down to Greece now, not to spend the money on cocktails by the pool, but to take in the game between Ionikos and PAOK.

On the face of it, Ionikos are struggling, with just seven points collected from their 11 games. Only goal difference is keeping them off the bottom, and they have already leaked 20 goals. However, it's worth noting that they have lost just one of the last five league matches, and they've lost just one of five at their base in Athens.

PAOK recently had an eye-catching win at Olympiakos, but they are already 15 points behind the runaway leaders Panathinaikos in the title race. The side from Thessaloniki have only won five of their first 11 games, and if you look at their away form, they have taken just one win from the last five road games.

If we look at the clubs' clashes in last season's Super League, Ionikos won this fixture 3-2 and drew 1-1 at PAOK, so I'm happy to oppose the odds-on favourite here. We can lay PAOK at 1.768/11, and that gets the home win and the draw on our side.