It was a fantastic performance and result for England against a team that everybody thought, me included, were going to be really stubborn opposition. England were superb from back to front.

All 11 starting England players and the substitutes played a wonderful part and you couldn't ask for a better start to a World Cup campaign. Confidence will flow through the team.

We should enjoy that result and performance, because we've been under the cosh a few times early on in previous World Cups. Credit to all the players, Gareth Southgate and the staff, they've now got to put that behind them and go on and use that confidence in the next game.

The team's maturity impressed me the most. They knew they would have the ball, but they shifted it in the early parts of the game and it was pretty evident that they were sharp and looking to move the ball across the back. Wherever they were passing, it was a quick pass.

England's patience and maturity paid off

They were very patient and very mature in the way they played. The system with the two fullbacks getting up high worked well. They had time on the ball and possession in midfield and that allowed our fullbacks to really engage and get right up the top of the pitch. That was evident and that was how we pinned them back.

When you think about how Iran played, they had nowhere to go. They couldn't get out and we pinned them in for long spells. The first 20 minutes was where the game was won. We got the goals at the right time and it was a really great performance all round.

The goals were excellent, but the movement and the system worked a treat.

Bellingham's fee has just gone up

It was a very mature performance from Jude Bellingham all round. He was defending, threatening with his passing, and he scored a great goal with a beautiful finish when the game was still tight.

He's an all round midfielder and you can play him deeper or as an eight which allows him to get into the box. Whoever you play him with, it's going to be a strong midfield.

As a manager, he a player that you look at and think he's got a little bit of everything. He's 19 but you can't judge experience through gray hairs. You may be 30-years-old but experienced at doing all the wrong things. Bellingham has had a lot of football at the top level, he's played Champions League football, he's now broken into the international scene and he's got a lot of maturity and experience under his belt. He went out there and proved it.

Everyone played well, but for me Bellingham was a cut above everyone else. It looks like he's got a really good mature head on his shoulders and he'll go again.

I'm sure a lot of teams are looking at him and I think his fee may have gone up quite a bit too.

Five subs is major advantage for England

I thought the subs who came on against Iran were wonderful. I think that is going to be big for England in the tournament. In many ways the team got better with the subs who came on.

I think England have got as good a depth as anyone, we've got more depth than Argentina and, whoever starts and whoever finishes, we will have a team on the pitch that will be very strong. I don't see any weaknesses in the players that are coming on.

It's great for Gareth to be able to play these players, and the subs who came on all did well, they were all involved and they have scored goals. They took us to another level.

There will be times in the tournament when whoever comes on, it will be a key moment in a match, where we may be a goal down or we might be hanging on to a game. In those situations it's going to be imperative that they have that same feeling and confidence that they can impact a game. We've got those types of players in the squad.

Maguire will be boosted by performance

It was brilliant to see Harry Maguire's performance. We scored first and there wasn't that much defending to do, but everything Maguire did, he did to perfection. He didn't give the ball away, he defended well when he needed to.

You can say he got caught for the goal but it was a very cute pass that was played in behind him and I don't think he was feeling too great at the time.

In a Manchester United shirt, when he's played this season, he's looked nervous and he's made mistakes on the ball. He didn't make any mistakes in the England shirt, he looked and played comfortable. I think that's key and I'm pleased to see it.

It was a big call from the manager that he got right. Maguire ended up hitting the bar, he created Saka's goal with the knock down and he should have had a penalty. He had a really influential game and that will do him the world a good.

Saka continued great club form for England

It was disgraceful what happened to Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho after the Euros, and they've shown a lot of character.

Saka has been in great form for Arsenal and he's carried that on. I think the Euros will have played on his mind a little bit but he would have thought to himself that he's playing really well for Arsenal, scoring and creating goals and now he's playing in that position for England and he can keep that up.

He went out there, got the first goal and went up another level after that. It's all about confidence and we have a team that is just that. Saka has continued his great club form.

Enjoy the moment then move on

It's a great feeling for the camp when you win the first game, as we did when I was manager in France in 1998. As a player, you take a big breath and you're calm, there's a feeling of confidence.

For the manager, it's a quick feeling. By the time you do the press conference, you and the staff are switching your minds to recuperation. You're thinking about who needs to be looked at by the physios, who needs rest, who needs to be training. Then you start to think about the next opposition.

The manager doesn't get too much time to enjoy the moment in tournaments. They players can have a bit more fun and they can feel more relaxed. There'll be a bit more banter and a good feeling in the camp.

No room for complacency

We can't be complacent at all. In 1998, we won our first match and lost our second game. It can happen. It was a tough match against Romania, who proved to be a very good side in that tournament. So it's never an easy task.

I don't think the match against the USA will be an easy game. Looking at the their first half performance against Wales, they are going to be a threat to anyone. It's going to be a totally different style of game.

They're very energised, they're very quick to shift the ball and they're quite fierce. Against Wales they had a couple of early bookings and those players did well to stay on the pitch. Another bad tackle and they could have been off.

They scored a really good team goal and they showed that they're a team that is building. I think they're going to be targeting the next World Cup to be honest, with it being in their back yard.

The USA look like an improving team, but they showed enough in that first half against Wales that England know they cannot switch off against them. I think it's going to be a good game.

The players and Gareth are in a great position, but all of that goes out of the window if they don't get a result against the USA. They will ask us far more defensive questions than Iran.

Southgate should try to pick same 11

I think Gareth will try to keep things as similar as that starting XI vs Iran as he can. The USA looked very balanced to me, they got down both the left and the right side and Weah was a danger looking to get in behind all the time.

Luke Shaw will have a different game on his hands playing at left-back than he did against Iran. He was almost playing like a left winger but against the USA he'll be playing more like a left-back where he'll have to defend well.

USA also had opportunities with Christian Pulisic out on the left against Wales, so they had a lovely balance and that will cause England a few problems.

Once Wales got at them in the second half, there were frailties there and that's what England will look at. I don't think they'll change much to the side that started against Iran.