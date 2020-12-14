Bundesliga Betting: Wounded Dortmund to fight back

Dortmund to come out fighting

Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund

Tuesday 15 December, 19:30

Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video

The fact that the dismissal of Lucien Favre by Borussia Dortmund wasn't a huge surprise underlined why the decision was probably a necessary one. Saturday's 5-1 home defeat by Stuttgart shone a light on all of the ills of Favre's reign - BVB were fragile against the counter-attack, wasteful in possession and Favre stood helpless and frozen on the sidelines. After the match, disgruntled defender Mats Hummels publicly questioned the team's style of play, but the whole 90 minutes was perhaps a more stinging comment on Favre's tactics and approach.

It would be wrong to say that Dortmund didn't make progress under Favre. They should have won the title two seasons ago, and last term they were in the race until a 1-0 home defeat to Bayern in May. However, it feels as if the former Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hertha Berlin coach has taken the club as far as he can, and his reactive style of play and passive, professorial approach to man-management meant he was never likely to have his contract renewed before the end of the season.

In the short term at least, Favre will be replaced by his assistant Edin Terzic, and don't be surprised if there's a bit of a reaction from the players. You may see a more physical and proactive approach. BVB are up against a Werder Bremen side that hasn't won in eight league games, and they didn't lay a glove on RB Leipzig at the weekend. Bremen are struggling to get to the ball to a set of forwards that has questionable quality. For example, there is a lot of buzz about 20-year-old USA international Josh Sargent, but his goalscoring record at Bundesliga level is dismal.

Dortmund have won four of their last five away games in all competitions, and even without star striker Erling Haaland (the Norwegian has a hamstring injury) they have enough quality in attack to win this with room to spare. Bremen have lost their last three matches, and they are struggling in attack and defence.

I'll back Dortmund -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 2.01/1.

Foals to get back on track

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Tuesday 15 December, 17:30

Live on BT Sport and Betfair Live Video

It's been difficult for Borussia Mönchengladbach to concentrate on the Bundesliga and Champions League, and while they have done superbly well to reach the last 16 in European football's premier competition, their domestic form has suffered. They have only lost once in the Bundesliga, but they have only won four of their opening 11 league matches.

However, Marco Rose's men can fully focus on the league until February, and they rested a few key players for Saturday's 1-1 draw against Hertha Berlin. Yann Sommer, Lars Stindl, Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram should all return to the starting XI, and they could be too hot to handle for an Eintracht Frankfurt side that is struggling to pick up points.

Frankfurt's dramatic collapse at Wolfsburg last Friday means they have won just two of their first 11 games, they haven't won since the first week of October, and the pressure is building on coach Adi Hütter. The Eagles seem too reliant on Andre Silva in attack (the Portuguese international isn't currently fully fit), and they haven't kept a single clean sheet this season.

A refreshed and refocused Gladbach can nick a win here, so I'll back them with a touch of insurance by using the Draw No Bet market.

Nagelsmann to enjoy reunion

Hoffenheim v RB Leipzig

Wednesday 16 December, 19:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

It's been quite a week for RB Leipzig. They drew 3-3 at the champions Bayern Munich, they dumped Manchester United out of the Champions League with a 3-2 success and then they swept aside Werder Bremen 2-0 with a minimum of fuss. The squad is being rotated effectively by coach Julian Nagelsmann, who has found a way to balance the demands of the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Nagelsmann has enjoyed his reunions with former club Hoffenheim. He led Leipzig to wins against them home and away last term, and Die Roten Bullen won both encounters by two goals. Rested players like Angelino, Emil Forsberg and Christopher Nkunku should be able to return, and improve an away record that has been disappointing so far. They have only won one of their five road matches in the Bundesliga so far, but it's worth remembering they have had to go to Leverkusen, Gladbach and Bayern.

Hoffenheim aren't that calibre of opponent, and they are a bit of a mess at the moment. They finished Sunday's 4-1 hammering at Bayer Leverkusen with nine men, after red cards for midfielder Florian Grillitsch and defender Stefan Posch. Both players will miss this game, and influential striker Andrej Kramaric has now gone three league matches without a goal.

Hoffenheim have lost two of their last four home matches in the league, and they have already leaked 21 goals in 11 games. Leipzig have won four of their last five games, and I think they'll win again.