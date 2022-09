Schalke can edge Ruhr rumble

Schalke v Bochum

Saturday 10 September, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

These are tough times for Ruhr rivals Schalke and Bochum, with neither team having yet tasted victory at the Bundesliga. While Bochum have been dreadful, Schalke did at least show signs of life in last weekend's 1-1 draw at Stuttgart.

Bochum have lost all five of their matches, and conceded twice in the final five minutes last weekend as they went down 2-0 at home to Werder Bremen. Not only have Bochum conceded 15 goals at an average of three per game, but goalkeeper Manuel Riemann has been forced into a league-high 36 saves. That's hardly surprising when you consider that centre-halves Armel Bella-Kotchap and Maxim Leitsch left in the summer, while other key players like Milos Pantovic, Sebastian Polter and Elvis Rexhbecaj have all departed.

Bochum boss Thomas Reis, who was allegedly a target of Schalke's in the summer, is cutting an increasingly frustrated figure. He has failed to agree a new contract with the club, and was let down by an underwhelming set of acquisitions in the transfer market. To add to the general sense of malaise, keeper Riemann - who is a long-serving and influential member of the squad - lost his temper with a teammate in training on Tuesday and later apologised.

Schalke have had decent draws against Wolfsburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Stuttgart, and they really should have won that game at the Mercedes-Benz Arena last weekend. Winger Marius Bülter finished the game strongly for the Royal Blues, while veteran striker Simon Terodde finally broke his long goal drought at Bundesliga level with a well-taken goal.

Schalke are available at 2.0811/10 here in the Match Odds market, they'll get great support, and I think they'll be too strong for a Bochum side with big problems on and off the field.

Musiala back with a bang

Bayern Munich v Stuttgart

Saturday 10 September, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Bayern Munich remain unbeaten this term, and while they have been knocked off top spot in the Bundesliga after back-to-back draws against Borussia Mönchengladbach and Union Berlin, their excellent victory at Inter in the Champions League was a great reminder of their quality.

There's still a lot to be excited about with this Bayern team. Sadio Mané has delivered four goals across the Supercup and Bundesliga, Leroy Sané was involved in both goals at San Siro, Serge Gnabry has scored three goals, and in the Bundesliga the irrepressible Thomas Müller has provided a goal and two assists.

Chief among Bayern's attacking threats is teenage titan Jamal Musiala. The German international is back to full fitness after a muscle injury, and he has scored four goals across the league and the Supercup. The intelligent forward is in with a good shout of being a starter for his country at the World Cup in Qatar.

Stuttgart are winless in the Bundesliga, and they are in for a tough season. Pellegrino Matarazzo's young squad hasn't won any of the last 12 away matches in the Bundesliga, and they leaked seven goals across two clashes with the record champions last term.

I think Musiala is attractively priced here in the Sportsbook's To Score market at 2.47/5.

Dortmund can wound familiar face

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund

Saturday 10 September, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Football throws up extraordinary stories, and just a few short months after realising he was persona non grata at Borussia Dortmund after just one season at the helm, Marco Rose will face his former employers in his debut as RB Leipzig coach.

Leipzig native Rose should be a good fit for Die Roten Bullen, as he is a former Salzburg boss who knows the Red Bull system well. However, we have been down this road before - Jesse Marsch was in charge at the start of last season (another ex-Salzburg boss), and lasted a matter of months, with his players never truly buying into his tactical approach. Marsch's replacement Domenico Tedesco led the club to the DFB Pokal, their first ever major honour, and hopes were high that he could mount a title push this term.

However, Leipzig have won just one of their first five league games of the season, and they were dreadfully chaotic in Tuesday's 4-1 home defeat to a depleted Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. With no clear sign that things were improving, CEO Oliver Mintzlaff swung the axe. Given that they have Christopher Nkunku, Konrad Laimer, Timo Werner and Josko Gvardiol on the books, Leipzig should be doing far better.

Rose's replacement at Dortmund (and indeed his predecessor) is Edin Terzic, and he is enjoying life back at the tiller. BVB have won all but one of their competitive matches this term, and they looked sharp in their 3-1 win over Copenhagen in the UCL. Skipper Marco Reus is playing superbly, and the team looks more solid defensively than it ever did under Rose.

We can get a price of 2.111/10 on the Sportsbook just for Dortmund to score twice, and I'll snap that price up. BVB have scored at least twice in four of their seven competitive games, while Leipzig have leaked at least two goals in five of eight. RBL have shipped four goals in each of the last two outings, and have let in two goals or more in five of their last eight league clashes with Saturday's opponents.