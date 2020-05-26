RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin: Bulls backed to down the Old Lady

RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin

Wednesday May 27, 17:30

BT Sport and Betfair Live Video

RB Leipzig make mincemeat of Mainz

Timo Werner ended an eight-game goalless run by hitting his third Bundesliga hat-trick of the season as RB Leipzig thrashed Mainz 5-0 away on Sunday. Die Roten Bullen looked capable of scoring whenever they poured forward in the first-half, and raced into a three-goal advantage at the interval with Werner, Yussuf Poulsen and Marcel Sabitzer notching.

The decidedly one-sided first period was no different in the second as German international striker Werner added two more goals to take his season tally to 24. Julian Nagelsmann's charges could easily have added more with every outfield Leipzig player involved in at least one goal-scoring chance as the guests racked up an Expected Goals (xG) figure of 4.70.

Nagelsmann shuffled his pack at the weekend following the team's frustrating 1-1 draw with Freiburg and despite the eye-catching effort in Mainz, is expected to follow suit this midweek. Club captain Willie Orban could feature from the off, Angelino will anticipate a recall, whilst Patrick Schick may also be due a start, although Emil Forsberg is unavailable.

Back-to-back wins for Hertha

Hertha Berlin followed up a fantastic 3-0 success at Hoffenheim with a dominant 4-0 victory over rivals Union in the derby at the Olympiastadion last Friday. After a tentative opening 45 minutes, Bruno Labbadia's outfit did the damage after the break with goals from Vedad Ibisevic, Dodi Lukebakio, Matheus Cunha and Dedryck Boyata inspiring Die Alte Dame.

Hertha edged first-half proceedings - restricting Union to zero shots on-target - and took the lead just six minutes into the second. The game burst into life thereafter with Labbadia's troops tabling two more goals in a clinical 10-minute spell to put the contest to beyond Union before adding salt in the wounds by completing the rout with 15 minutes to play.

The triumph takes Hertha within five points of a Europa League qualification spot as their perfect start to life under Labbadia continues. The renowned relegation fire-fighter - the club's fifth head coach since June 2019 - has been aided by the form of January addition Cunha, who has now had a direct hand in five goals in his six appearances for Die Alte Dame.

Bulls hot favourites to dismiss Old Lady

RB Leipzig enjoy a dominant head-to-head record against Hertha Berlin. Die Roten Bullen have taken top honours in six of the duos seven Bundesliga meetings (W6-D0-L1), scoring at least twice in each encounter and racking up three or more goals on five occasions. The hosts ran out 4-2 victors when the duo crossed swords in the capital back in November.

RB Leipzig [1.36] have been the league's ultimate flat-track bullies this term. Julian Nagelsmann's men have posted 14 wins from 15 against bottom-half teams, racking up an average of 3.20 goals with 12 of those 14 triumphs arriving by a margin of at least two goals. Leipzig have won all seven home ties against the division's strugglers by an aggregate 26-5.

Hertha Berlin [9.40] have endured a topsy-turvy campaign although Bruno Labbadia has guided the group to calmer waters since taking charge seven weeks ago. In fairness, Die Alte Dame have suffered only three league losses since the start of December (W6-D5-L3) and have tended to produce their best work on the road in 2019/10, returning W5-D4-L4.

Leipzig favoured in potential shoot-out

As already alluded to, goals have been prevalent when RB Leipzig have hosted bottom-half dwellers during Julian Nagelsmann's reign. Die Roten Bullen have crossed the Over 2.5 Goals [1.41] barrier in all eight home contests with teams in eighth and below, whilst Both Teams To Score has banked in all bar two of their 13 fixtures here at the Red Bull Arena.

Hertha have rewarded Over 2.5 Goals backers in nine of their past 10 Bundesliga outings with all bar three of their 13 road trips this season following suit. Despite the team's travails across the campaign, the capital club have only been silenced in three away days and the trio of Vedad Ibisevic, Dodi Lukebakio, Matheus Cunha are capable of extending that streak.

If the hosts come close to their standards from Sunday, a home success should be on the cards. However, Leipzig too short to support outright and the handicap markets make little appeal so instead back RB Leipzig to win and Both Teams To Score at a more palatable 2.54.