Bundesliga Betting: Bulls to flatten Foals

League leaders to reassert their authority

RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach

Saturday 01 February, 17:30

After last weekend's surprising and rather careless defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann let rip at his players. Everyone loves a mountaineering metaphor, and Nagelsmann declared that his players had a simple choice now that they were near the summit. Either they grit their teeth and push on to the top, or they relax, have a drink and head back down the mountain. He has challenged his squad to decide whether they want to be title winners or also-rans who are simply happy to qualify for the Champions League.

The next two games could define Leipzig's Bundesliga season. Next weekend they visit title rivals and champions Bayern Munich, and this Saturday they face a Borussia Monchengladbach side that is hanging in there in the title race.

Last weekend's 3-1 home victory for the Foals over Mainz was far from convincing. Gladbach took advantage of slack defending at set plays, and substitute Florian Neuhaus scored a wonder goal to seal a nervy success. As has often been the case this term, the performance of BMG keeper Yann Sommer (in the form of his life) covered up a multitude of defensive sins.

Gladbach's home form (eight straight league wins) is partially mitigating the negative effects of their dreadful away form. The Foals have collected just a point from their last four away matches. They were outplayed in a 2-0 defeat at Schalke recently, and they have lost twice already this term at Borussia Dortmund.

Leipzig made enough first-half chances to beat Frankfurt last weekend, and that defeat, coupled with Nagelsmann's carefully-timed rant, may spark a rise in standards. Leipzig have won eight of their last ten league matches, they outplayed Gladbach in 3-1 win at Borussia Park on Matchday Three, and they should win here with room to spare.

Ruthless Bayern to keep charging

Mainz v Bayern Munich

Saturday 01 February, 14:30

The best Bayern Munich displays of the last few seasons have been laced with brutality, an approach devoid of mercy or carelessness. Pep Guardiola's sides would subject their opponents to a painful demise by a thousand cuts, while Jupp Heynckes' teams would simply squash opponents like a red steamroller.

That ruthless edge was in evidence in last weekend's 5-0 evisceration of Schalke. It was arguably the champions' best display of the campaign. Bayern have now won their last five league matches, scoring 20 goals and conceding just two.

Mainz are still very much in relegation danger, and the "new coach bounce" they experienced under Achim Beierlorzer is long gone. Die Nullfunfer have lost five of their last six matches, and their defending is painfully bad. Experienced centre-back Stefan Bell has been missed, especially at set plays. M05 have conceded more goals from dead-ball situations than any other club, and overall they have leaked 44 goals in the league, the joint-worst tally in the division.

Bayern thrashed Mainz 6-1 in Munich earlier this term, and they have won the clubs' last five BL meetings. I'll back them to win by a big margin here.

Haaland to fire BVB to victory again

Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin

Saturday 01 January, 14:30

The Bundesliga has long been a place where young stars can shine, and the latest member of the constellation is burning brightly. Having smashed in a quickfire hat-trick in a 5-3 comeback win at Augsburg, 19-year-old Erling Haaland then scored a sublime brace in a 5-1 home victory against Koln. In under an hour of game time, the Norwegian has five goals, an unprecedented achievement in German top-flight football.

Coach Lucien Favre now has a pleasant dilemma. If Haaland comes into the starting XI for the first time, who misses out? Marco Reus is the captain, Jadon Sancho has been incredible this season (11 Bundesliga goals and 11 assists) and Thorgan Hazard is also shining. The latter is the most likely casualty of Haaland's emergence, at least in the short term, unless Favre goes gung-ho and plays all four of them.

Dortmund are still unbeaten at home this season, and remarkably they have scored at least three goals in each of their last five Bundesliga matches at Signal Iduna Park. Their opponents Union Berlin are no pushovers, and indeed beat BVB in the German capital. However, only five of their 23 points have been collected on the road, and they have only scored nine times away from Berlin.

I'll back Dortmund -1 on the Handicap, and combine that bet with an Over 2.5 Goals wager.