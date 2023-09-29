</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich Bet Builder: Back Bad Man Betting's 5/1 tip </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/bad-man-betting/">Bad Man Betting</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-09-29">29 September 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich Bet Builder: Back Bad Man Betting's 5/1 tip ", "name": "RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich Bet Builder: Back Bad Man Betting's 5/1 tip ", "description": "Bad Man Betting are looking forward to a high-scoring match when Harry Kane's Bayern Munich travel to Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Find out which s...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/rb-leipzig-v-bayern-munich-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-5-1-tip-290923-1225.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/rb-leipzig-v-bayern-munich-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-5-1-tip-290923-1225.html", "datePublished": "2023-09-29T12:42:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-29T13:20:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Bad Man Betting are looking forward to a high-scoring match when Harry Kane's Bayern Munich travel to Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Find out which selections make their Bet Builder... Champions out for revenge against Rose's men Two potent attacks make backing goals a must Kane's creativity will draw fouls Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side have started the season in scintillating fashion, but there is that one solitary blip on their record. Who put them to the sword? It was none other than Leipzig at the beginning of August in the German Super Cup. Now, with the season in full swing, the pair face off again, this time in the Bundesliga, and the German Champions will be out for revenge. There will be plenty of quality on show here, and there are plenty of great angles for a bet builder on the Betfair Sportsbook. Leg 1: Back Over 2.5 goals Two top sides, both full of attacking talent. This one screams goals, and I'm all over it. The average numbers to begin with are fantastic. Bayern games are averaging 4.40 goals, and they're yet to score less than two in any one game, with a total of 18 in five so far this campaign. Leipzig themselves are particularly potent in forward areas. With an average of 3.60 match goals, Marco Rose's side have netted 14 times in their opening five, failing to score two or more just once. As a result, over 2.5 goals has landed in all but one Leipzig game this season, while Bayern have a quite ridiculous 100% hit rate in that regard. Head-to-head records make for great reading here as well. A minimum of three goals have been scored in five of the last six between these two. Given the start to the season that both have made, I see it happening again. Leg 2: Back Bayern Munich 5+ corners Bayern have always had the majority of the possession in this fixture, with at least 58% of the ball in each of the last five meetings between the pair. That pressure has to tell in one way or another, and for me, 1.73 for five or more Bayern corners is a great bet builder addition. It's an area that Tuchel's side have excelled in this season. They're averaging 9.20 corners per 90, and they've managed at least six corners in all of their Bundesliga outings. That comes as no surprise, with Harry Kane's off the ball movement allowing the likes of sane, Gnabry, Coman, and Musiala to find space in behind and drive at the opposition back line. Such play forces corners. They'll be helped out by Leipzig's somewhat narrow shape here. Yes, Xavi Simons and Emil Forsberg may well occupy wide areas, but the pair will drift inside, leaving the flanks exposed. That narrow play has seen them concede 5.60 corners per 90 this season, a rather surprising number given their quality. Leg 3: Back Xaver Schlager 1+ fouls Yes, Leipzig may well be at home, but they're still likely to come under serious pressure. They'll absolutely need someone in the midfield to relieve that, and Austrian international Xaver Schlager is that very man. He'll get stuck in, and his 1.03 fouls per 90 is evidence enough of this. But against strong opposition in Bayern, expect that number to potentially increase. The big issue he's likely to face here is the tag team of Musiala and Kane. One is incredibly adept at picking the ball up in the pockets and dancing around opposing players with quick feet. The other drops deep to receive the ball, and has the strength and the knowhow to draw his opponents into late tackles Such qualities will make Musiala and Kane incredibly difficult to deal with for Schlager. They're fouled 2.31, and 1.46 times per 90, and the Austrian will have to be on his toes throughout to cope. Leg 4: Back Konrad Laimer 2+ fouls Narratives for fouls don't get much better than this. Konrad Laimer left Leipzig on a free in the summer to join Bayern. And, whilst certainly not a mainstay at his new club, he's getting his chances, and is expected to start on Saturday. He'll likely be deployed at right back, a void that Bayern are currently struggling to fill. It's an area where his 1.79 fouls per 90, and aggressive style of play, should come into focus. His likely opponents? Well, there's a whole host of them. Emil Forsberg will be the most likely candidate to start on the left, with the Swede drawing 3.00 fouls per 90. Then, there's the Yussuf Poulsen factor. The powerful Dane will drift into the channels before making a move back inside. He's fouled 3.75 times per 90, and will absolutely have the physical advantage over Laimer. Leipzig's players will be desperate to get one over on their former colleague, so expect a tough afternoon for the Bayern man. Back Bad Man Betting's Bet Builder @ [5/1] Bet now *The above link is for Mobile users, for Desktop users click this link to go to the bet slip. Read Bundesliga Tips: Back Leipzig to make statement in primetime clash Find out which selections make their Bet Builder...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Champions out for revenge against Rose's men</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Two potent attacks make backing goals a must</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Kane's creativity will draw fouls</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side have started the season in scintillating fashion, but there is that one solitary blip on their record.</p><p>Who put them to the sword? It was none other than Leipzig at the beginning of August in the German Super Cup.</p><p>Now, with the season in full swing, the pair face off again, this time in the Bundesliga, and the German Champions will be out for revenge.</p><p>There will be plenty of quality on show here, and there are plenty of great angles for a bet builder on the Betfair Sportsbook.</p><h2>Leg 1: Back Over 2.5 goals</h2><p></p><p>Two top sides, both full of attacking talent. This one screams goals, and I'm all over it.</p><p>The average numbers to begin with are fantastic. Bayern games are averaging 4.40 goals, and they're yet to score less than two in any one game, with a total of 18 in five so far this campaign.</p><p>Leipzig themselves are particularly potent in forward areas. With an average of 3.60 match goals, Marco Rose's side have netted 14 times in their opening five, failing to score two or more just once.</p><p>As a result, over 2.5 goals has landed in all but one Leipzig game this season, while Bayern have a quite ridiculous 100% hit rate in that regard.</p><p>Head-to-head records make for great reading here as well. A minimum of three goals have been scored in five of the last six between these two. Given the start to the season that both have made, I see it happening again.</p><h2>Leg 2: Back Bayern Munich 5+ corners</h2><p></p><p>Bayern have always had the majority of the possession in this fixture, with at least 58% of the ball in each of the last five meetings between the pair.</p><p>That pressure has to tell in one way or another, and for me, 1.73 for five or more Bayern corners is a great bet builder addition.</p><p>It's an area that Tuchel's side have excelled in this season. They're averaging 9.20 corners per 90, and they've managed at least six corners in all of their Bundesliga outings.</p><p>That comes as no surprise, with Harry Kane's off the ball movement allowing the likes of sane, Gnabry, Coman, and Musiala to find space in behind and drive at the opposition back line. Such play forces corners.</p><p>They'll be helped out by Leipzig's somewhat narrow shape here. Yes, Xavi Simons and Emil Forsberg may well occupy wide areas, but the pair will drift inside, leaving the flanks exposed.</p><p>That narrow play has seen them concede 5.60 corners per 90 this season, a rather surprising number given their quality.</p><h2>Leg 3: Back Xaver Schlager 1+ fouls</h2><p></p><p>Yes, Leipzig may well be at home, but they're still likely to come under serious pressure. They'll absolutely need someone in the midfield to relieve that, and Austrian international Xaver Schlager is that very man.</p><p>He'll get stuck in, and his 1.03 fouls per 90 is evidence enough of this. But against strong opposition in Bayern, expect that number to potentially increase.</p><p>The big issue he's likely to face here is the tag team of Musiala and Kane.</p><p><img alt="Harry Kane Bayern Munich.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry%20Kane%20Bayern%20Munich.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>One is incredibly adept at picking the ball up in the pockets and dancing around opposing players with quick feet.</p><p>The other drops deep to receive the ball, and has the strength and the knowhow to draw his opponents into late tackles</p><p>Such qualities will make Musiala and Kane incredibly difficult to deal with for Schlager. They're fouled 2.31, and 1.46 times per 90, and the Austrian will have to be on his toes throughout to cope.</p><h2>Leg 4: Back Konrad Laimer 2+ fouls</h2><p></p><p>Narratives for fouls don't get much better than this.</p><p>Konrad Laimer left Leipzig on a free in the summer to join Bayern. And, whilst certainly not a mainstay at his new club, he's getting his chances, and is expected to start on Saturday.</p><p>He'll likely be deployed at right back, a void that Bayern are currently struggling to fill. It's an area where his 1.79 fouls per 90, and aggressive style of play, should come into focus.</p><p>His likely opponents? Well, there's a whole host of them. Emil Forsberg will be the most likely candidate to start on the left, with the Swede drawing 3.00 fouls per 90.</p><p>Then, there's the Yussuf Poulsen factor. The powerful Dane will drift into the channels before making a move back inside. Back Bad Man Betting's Bet Builder @ 5/1
Bet now
*The above link is for Mobile users, for Desktop users click this link to go to the bet slip.
Read Bundesliga Tips: Back Leipzig to make statement in primetime clash <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both">
<div class="block" style="margin: 0;">
<header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header>
<ol class="top_stories_widget">
<li class="top_stories_widget__entry">
<span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span>
<h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/serie-a-tips-and-predictions-put-money-on-atalanta-and-juve-goals-at-7-5-290923-629.html">Serie A Tips: Put money on Atalanta and Juve goals at 7/5</a></h3>
</li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry">
<span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span>
<h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa-v-brighton-tips---in-form-sides-to-light-up-lunchtime-280923-140.html">Aston Villa v Brighton: In-form sides to light up lunchtime</a></h3>
</li>
<li class="top_stories_widget__entry">
<span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span>
<h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-5-1-best-bet-20-1-bet-builder-270923-200.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 tips including a 5/1 best bet and a 20/1 Bet Builder</a></h3>
</li>
<li class="top_stories_widget__entry">
<span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span>
<h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/dimitar-berbatov-gw7-premier-league-predictions-ten-correct-score-tips-from-5-1-to-10-1-280923-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov GW7 Premier League Predictions: Ten correct score tips from 5/1 to 10/1</a></h3>
</li>
<li class="top_stories_widget__entry">
<span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span>
<h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/la-liga-predictions-and-tips-girona-and-real-madrid-to-bring-the-goals-290923-1260.html">La Liga Tips: Girona and Real Madrid to bring the goals at 