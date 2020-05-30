Paderborn v Borussia Dortmund: Early goal on the cards

Paderborn v Borussia Dortmund

Sunday, 17:00

It's fair to say it wasn't a good midweek for these two sides.

Dortmund's defeat to Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker looks to have realistically ended their title chances - they are now seven points back with six games to play - while Paderborn's draw at Augsburg, coupled with other results, means they are now nine points from a position of top-flight security.

Of course, both teams must continue fighting those respective battles, regardless of how fruitless that may appear. However, getting some sort of response here is particularly important for Dortmund boss Lucien Favre, as his side are only four points clear of fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Dortmund must respond

Let the Bayern disappointment fester and their place in next season's Champions League could easily slip away.

With this in mind, having star striker Erling Haland rated doubtful for this game, following a tangle with the referee on Tuesday, is far from ideal. He has 13 goals in 14 Dortmund appearances, remember. He could join Marco Reus and Dan-Axel Zagadou on the sidelines.

One player who does look likely to return to the starting line-up, regardless of whether Haland is fit, is Jadon Sancho.

The England winger has been only a substitute for Dortmund's three post-lockdown games so far as he hasn't been fully fit. But Sancho will be champing at the bit to be involved from the start and his pace has real potential to trouble a defence which has already conceded 32 goals on home soil, the second worst such record in the division.

Time ticking away for hosts

That said, Paderborn have improved defensively since the two-month hiatus ended. Keeping opponents out has appeared to become more of a target and it's worked in the sense that only one goal has been conceded in three games.

The problem is all three have been drawn and with relegation rivals having notched up victories, their predicament has worsened.

Wins are needed now and so boss Steffen Baumgart must surely be considering returning to a more expansive game - last season's Bundesliga 2 runners-up did win plaudits earlier in the campaign for trying to impose themselves on their opponents.

They will have to do so without midfield enforcer Klaus Gjasula (pictured above), suspended after picking up his 15th booking of the season on Wednesday. Quite some feat that.

Dortmund look skinny

Paderborn are out at [9.8] for the win they need so badly, with Dortmund at [1.36]. The latter seems skinny with question marks surrounding how they react to their midweek hammer blow, especially if Haland's knee isn't right.

For the record, a fourth successive draw for the hosts can be backed at [6.0].

That was the result in the reverse fixture, a remarkable game which saw Paderborn lead 3-0 at half time before Dortmund fought back to ensure it finished 3-3.

Such high-scoring games have been a feature of Paderborn's tussles with the Bundesliga's best sides and goals bets looks the way to go in search of profit in this one.

Strugglers can still pack punch

Over 2.5 is just [1.46] with over 3.5 at [2.18] but there are other, better, options.

As well as their three goals at Signal Iduna Park in November, Paderborn also bagged two at Bayern and Leverkusen. On home soil, they've scored twice against Bayern, Leipzig and Wolfsburg.

Circumstances ripe for early goal

Taking this into account, the need for a result here and the doubts surrounding Dortmund's mentality, backing Paderborn to score over 1.5 goals at 3/1 looks a spot of value.

Against teams in the bottom half, Dortmund have already conceded at least twice away to Augsburg, Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt, so they've also got form for making things hard for themselves defensively.

The other bet which appeals concerns an early goal and taking 13/5 about one arriving inside 10 minutes appeals when you look at the relevant stats.

Thirteen of Paderborn's 28 games have seen a goal in the first 10 minutes - keeping opponents out in that period has proved particularly difficult.

As already suggested, it's difficult to know how Dortmund will react to their Bayern loss but you can bet on Favre trying to get them fired up and demanding a response given the situation at the top end of the table.

With Sancho - scorer of 14 Bundesliga goals and creator of 17 more - ready to be taken off the leash and Paderborn potentially seeking to take advantage of any Dortmund hangover, this looks worth a small investment.

Opta fact

