Hertha Berlin v Wolfsburg

Tuesday 24 January, 19:30

It took a while, but the Niko Kovac era at Wolfsburg is well and truly up and running. The two-time DFB Pokal winner was always likely to whip Die Wölfe into shape, and now the Croatian coach has led his side to five straight league wins. That sequence culminated in Saturday's 6-0 demolition of second-placed Freiburg, and Wolfsburg are suddenly just four points off the Champions League spots.

It hasn't done Wolfsburg any harm that forwards like Jonas Wind and Luca Waldschmidt have recovered from injury (both scored on Saturday), and there is plenty of attacking quality in the squad, which has now been allied with Kovac's usual ability to set a team up well defensively.

Hertha slipped into the relegation zone with a defeat to Bochum on Saturday, a loss that was laced with controversy. The capital club had an early goal controversially disallowed, and never really recovered in a 3-1 defeat. Coach Sandro Schwarz has only delivered three wins in 16 league games, but he seems to still have the backing of sport CEO Fredi Bobic.

I fancy Wolfsburg to score at least twice here at 2.255/4 on the Sportsbook, and that's something they've done in eight of their last nine Bundesliga matches. Hertha have conceded at least twice in six of their last 12 games, and I think they'll struggle to deal with the variety and quality of the Wolfsburg attack.

Southern derby to catch fire

Hoffenheim v Stuttgart

Tuesday 24 January, 19:30

Both Hoffenheim and Stuttgart were in dire need of a win to kick off their 2023 campaign, but neither found it. Hoffenheim led 1-0 at half time at Union Berlin, but were blown away in the second half, conceding two set-piece goals and a late breakaway strike. Andre Breitenreiter's side have now lost six of their last eight games in the league, and won just one of the last ten. There were positives - striker Ilhas Bebou scored his first goal in over a year after returning from a long spell out injured, and 17-year-old midfielder Tom Bischof became the club's youngest ever starter in the Bundesliga.

Stuttgart's opening game under new boss Bruno Labbadia was a 1-1 draw with Mainz. Encouragingly, the southern giants generated an Infogol Expected Goals figure of 2.33, had the lion's share of possession and had 11 goal attempts. Sehrou Guirassy was their scorer, and he has now found the net in five of his last nine appearances in league and cup.

Over 2.5 Goals is priced at 1.784/5 here, and I think that's a fair price. Eight of Stuttgart's last 11 games in the league have featured at least three goals, while Hoffenheim have seen 18 of their last 24 top-flight games contain three goals or more.

Leverkusen on the charge

Bayer Leverkusen v Bochum

Wednesday 25 January, 19:30

It's generally been an awful season for Bayer Leverkusen. They failed to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League, they crashed out of the DFB Pokal to third-tier opposition, and their league form was so bad that coach Gerardo Seoane lost his job. Xabi Alonso took charge in October, and only won one of his first four league matches at the helm.

However, Die Werkself have moved up a few gears, and now they have fit-again orchestrator Florian Wirtz back after a serious knee injury. Bayer have won four straight Bundesliga games, including derby victories over Köln and Gladbach and a 5-0 demolition of Union Berlin.

Bochum have surged out of the Bundesliga dropzone since Thomas Letsch took over as coach, but for the second season running, the Ruhr club are relying on their home form to get them out of danger. On the road, VFL have lost eight of their last nine Bundesliga matches.

Bayer should be too strong for Bochum here, and they are scoring freely. We can use the Sportsbook to back Bayer to win and Over 2.5 Goals at 1.9210/11.