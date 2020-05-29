Bundesliga Saturday Tips: Bruno's boys to bash Bavarians

Old Lady to enjoy herself again

Hertha Berlin v Augsburg

Saturday 30 May, 14:30

Live on BT Sport and Betfair Live Video

The value of a good coach with a clear plan has been underlined at Hertha Berlin since the Bundesliga season restarted. With Bruno Labbadia at the helm, Hertha have taken seven points from three games, scoring nine goals and conceding just two. It says a lot that they came away from Wednesday's 2-2 draw at RB Leipzig disappointed that they hadn't won the game.

Brazilian virtuoso Matheus Cunha won the penalty from which Hertha made it 2-2, and the 20-year-old has scored four goals in his last five league matches. Veteran striker Vedad Ibisevic has led the team from the front with distinction, and in the 4-0 derby win over Union he scored the opener and teed up the second and third goals. At the other end, centre-back Dedryck Boyata has been positively Herculean.

Augsburg missed a trick in midweek, as they failed to beat the bottom side Paderborn. They lost the xG battle against a side that is propping up the division and struggling for points and goals. On the road, the Swabians have lost five of their last six.

I think backing Hertha at evens to win is the bet of the weekend, given the hosts' current form.

Chaos in the Karneval city

Mainz v Hoffenheim

Saturday 30 May, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video and BT Sport

Mainz are being steadily dragged deeper into relegation danger, and there is little evidence so far that coach Achim Beierlorzer is the right man to save them. He has already been sacked by Köln this season, and they have flourished since his dismissal, and his spell at Mainz has featured just five wins in 17 games. The Zerofivers go into this weekend just a point clear of third-bottom Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Hoffenheim are one of the league's great mysteries. The reverse fixture was probably their worst performance of the season (they lost 5-1 at home to Mainz, even though they faced ten men for the entire second half) and yet they have also beaten Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund this term.

I suspect this will be a lot of fun. Six of Mainz's last ten league games have featured at least four goals, and they have leaked a league-high 61 goals this season. Hoffenheim haven't kept a clean sheet since late January, and that was against Werder Bremen, who have the worst attacking record in the league.

I'll go for Over 3.5 Goals here at [2.4].

Schalke to keep sliding

Werder Bremen v Schalke

Saturday 30 May, 14:30

Live on BT Sport and Betfair Live Video

Schalke's 2020 arguably hit its nadir on Wednesday, as the Royal Blues produced an abject collapse in their 2-1 defeat at Fortuna Düsseldorf. David Wagner's team conceded two preventable goals from set plays, and then the embattled coach demeaned himself by hurling centre-back Salif Sane forward as a makeshift striker.

Schalke haven't won since the first game of the year, they have lost all three matches since the restart, and they have scored just three goals across their last ten Bundesliga outings. Their Expected Goals output is eye-burningly low, and the team has lost confidence completely. The club's bid for Europa League football is on a shaky footing.

Werder Bremen are sinking towards the second tier, but their last two performances have provided crumbs of comfort. A hard-fought 1-0 win at Freiburg was followed by a goalless draw against Borussia Monchengladbach, a game that even Gladbach coach Marco Rose thought Werder could and should have won.

The table justifies Schalke's favouritism here, but their wretched form does not. I'll back the visitors Draw No Bet here at [2.06].