Freiburg v Leverkusen: Peter Bosz to get a reaction from his players

Freiburg v Leverkusen

Friday May 29, 19:30

Live on BT Sport

Freiburg remain winless

Freiburg will be kicking themselves for blowing a 3-1 lead at Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday, as they conceded two goals in the 79th and 82nd minute, to draw 3-3.

The two dropped points means that they have dropped further behind Wolfsburg and been leapfrogged by Hoffenheim, who both won. They are still in with a shot of qualifying for the Europa League, but their odds just got a little worse.

Christian Streich's side have overall done well this season, as they look certain to finish above last year's 13th place. They haven't recorded a win since the league returned though - drawing twice on the road and losing at home to Werder Bremen.

Wolfsburg defeat a blow for Leverkusen

There was a shock result at the Bay Arena on Tuesday evening as Bayer Leverkusen's winning run was brought to an abrupt end by a seemingly out-of-form, Wolfsburg.

It wasn't just a narrow defeat either - it was emphatic. The hosts were thumped 4-1, with their only goal being a late consolation.

In truth, the loss could have been much more damaging for Peter Bosz's men, as Champions League rivals, Borussia M'Gladbach and RB Leipzig, could only draw, and with Bayern beating Dortmund, they wouldn't have been back in the title race either.

Keep faith in Leverkusen

The Betfair layers are expecting Die Werkself to bounce back in Freiburg on Friday, as they are currently trading at around the [1.77] mark for the win. A home victory is the outsider at [5.0], with the draw at [4.2].

Freiburg's last few home results must be a concern for anyone considering opposing the visitors. They have been beaten in four of their last six on this ground, and they failed to score against Paderborn, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Werder Bremen.

Prior to the Wolfsburg setback, Leverkusen were 12 unbeaten in all competitions - 11 of which were wins. Their momentum hadn't slowed due to the suspension of the league, as they looked excellent in 4-1 and 3-1 wins at Werder Bremen and M'Gladbach.

Sometimes football can throw up some funny results, and I'm happy to apply that to their result on Tuesday. They would be a shorter price if they had won or even drawn that game, so I am happy to take the [1.77] on offer here for them to record their 10th away win of the Bundesliga season.

More away goals for Peter Bosz's team

As this is German football, Over 2.5 Goals is of course the heavy favourite. The price on offer is [1.66], with Under 2.5 at [2.48].

Leverkusen have seen all three of their outings sail over the 2.5 mark since their return, with all three satisfying Over 3.5 backers too.

Freiburg's matches haven't been as exciting on the goal-front, as only their latest match had three goals or more, however it did end up being a hugely high-scoring affair.

The visitors have been scoring goals for fun on their travels this term, and with 27 in 14 fixtures, they have actually been more prolific than at home. They did need the goals though, as they have conceded 19 at the other end.

At the Schwarzwald-Stadion, Freiburg have only scored 16 and conceded 15 in 13 appearances there, so that does temper enthusiasm slightly. Therefore I wouldn't be too keen to smash into the [1.66], and I would rather bet on Leverkusen to win and both teams to score at [3.3], if I was going to be backing something involving goals.



2019/20 P/L (1pt each bet)

Wagered: 51pts

Returned: 41.16pts

P/L: -9.84pts

