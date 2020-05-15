Football Only...Bettor: The top Bundesliga betting tips from our experts

Host Caroline Barker was joined by Kevin Hatchard, Mark O'Haire, Jake Osgathorpe and special guest pro trader Alex Ong on the Football... Only Bettor podcast this week to discuss the return of the Bundesliga.

Below is a summary of their bets but listen to the show to find out more, including what to look out for and which trading strategies to use.

Outright bets

Jake: "The outright bet that really stands out for me is Wolfsburg to finish in the top six. The current odds the Sportsbook give you a huge amount of value."

Kevin: "I think Leverkusen at 6/5 for a top four finish is where I'd be looking. They are the way to go there."

Mark said: "The top of the table is fantastically poised. Leipzig are the value in the market without Bayern. Seven of Leipzig's nine last fixtures are against teams from the bottom half.

"In the market on which team will collect the fewest points between now and the end of the season, Paderborn are 10/1. I think that's a huge price."

Alex: "I agree with Leipzig in the without Bayern market. Leipzig have a better run in than Dortmund."

Weekend bets

Dortmund v Schalke

Kevin: "I like the idea of giving Schalke a one goal buffer on the Asian Handicap."

Jake: "There's value in Dortmund at [1.56] and Erling Harland at [3.05] to score first."

Mark: "Dortmund look short to me at around [1.55]. Any shorter than that and I'll be looking to lay them."

Alex: "If Schalke can keep it tight in the first-half I'll perhaps look at backing Dortmund in the second-half and I'll look at backing goals."

Frankfurt v Monchengladbach

Mark: Frankfurt shouldn't fear Monchengladbach. We'll be in for goals here. I've gone into the same game multiples here and am backing Frankfurt double chance and both teams to score."

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich

Kevin: "Bayern have got their ruthless streak back. I fancy them to win comfortably. I'll back Bayern to win by more than one goal and over 2.5 goals on same game multi."

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen

Jake: Both teams have lots to play for here on Monday night. The angle for me in this one is looking at the goals. This should be an entertaining clash. I'm looking at over 2.5 goals at [1.74].

Kevin: "I disagree and think the value is Leverkusen to win at [1.77]."

Best value of the weekend

Mark: Bayern Munich -1.5 on the Asian Handicap v Union Berlin.

Jake: Both teams to score in Bayern v Union Berlin at [2.1].

Kevin: Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin. Draw or Away at [1.78].

Betting battle

Caroline: "I'm backing Erling Haland to score first in Dortmund v Schalke."

Mark: "In RB Leipzig v Freiburg I've gone for RB to cover the 1.5 goal handicap at [1.98]."

Jake: "I'm going to back Wolfsburg at [2.24] away to Augsburg."

Kevin: I'm going to back Hertha draw or away win double chance at [1.78]."