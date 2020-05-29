Football... Only Bettor: Bundesliga tips for this weekend

Friday

Freiburg v Leverkusen

Mark: "Freiburg are a weird team, like Newcastle in the Premier League. They need to improve defensively but they are good from set plays in attack. The Leverkusen price isn't for me. I like Karim Bellarbi to have a shot on target at 11/10 on the Sportsbook."

Jake: "I like the goals angle here. I think this is going to be high-scoring. I'm looking at over 3.5 goals at around [2.56]."

Saturday

Schalke v Werder Bremen

Kevin: "Schalke boss David Wagner looks like he's run out of ideas. Werder have been much better over the last couple of weeks and I'd be backing them draw/no bet at [2.14]. I'd also be backing No in Both Teams to Score at [2.2]."

Mainz v Hoffenheim

Jake: "There are two poor defences on show and both teams could do with a win. It will be quite open. Over 3.5 goals is where I'm looking at [2.36]."

Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf

Caroline: "We've talked about a high goal line in the Bundesliga. Maybe I'll come a cropper here but I'm going for over 4.5 goals in this one."

Kevin: "I wonder if Fortuna can restrict Bayern. You can back Fortuna with a three goal start on the Asian handicap at [1.94].

Hertha Berlin v Augsburg

Mark: "Hertha look leaner and meaner under new coach Bruno Labbadia. They can hurt this Augsburg team. Hertha are value at even money. You can get Hertha to win and add Matheus Cunha for around 5/2. Or you can have Hertha to win and Cunha to have two shots on target at 3/1. They are good bets for me."

Sunday

Borussia Monchengladbach v Union Berlin

Kevin: "Monchengladbach will enjoy this one. You can back them -1 on the handicap on the Sporstbook at 13/10. I think that's a decent way to go.

Paderborn v Dortmund

Jake: "People will expect Dortmund to win. I'm not so sure. All Paderborn's matches since the restart have been tight. Dortmund have averaged just 0.9 expect goals since the restart and they have tightened up defensively. We have two teams who don't conceded too much. I'm happy to back under 2.5 goals at [2.8] on the Exchange."

Kevin: "I'm not sure about that. I think we'll see a reaction from Dortmund after Der Klassiker. I think Dortmund will win comfortably so if you can get them -1.5 on the handicap at anything like evens you should take it."

Monday

Koln v Leipzig

Mark: "Leipzig are reliable against teams in the bottom half of the table. Koln are a pretty crazy club to follow at the best of times, they're good going forward and their games tend to be chaotic. If you combine Leipzig with over 2.5 goals you should be in a good position. Or you could take Leipzig to win and both teams to score."

Kevin: "I think this will be really entertaining. I'd go with over 3.5 goals."