Football... Only Bettor Best Bets: Top Bundesliga selections from our podcast experts

Listen to this week's podcast here, and scroll down for a summary of the best bets

Freiburg v Monchengladbach

Kevin Hatchard: "Gladbach will have to much firepower for Freiburg on Friday night. Even though you might think the away win is a bit skinny at around [1.8], I think it's the way to go. The other bet that stands out for me is Florian Neuhas to score. He scored last weekend and is Gladbach's most dangerous player from midfield. At 6/1, he's a great bet.

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich

Mark O'Haire: This is the game of Saturday. Leverkusen were unlucky to lose the reverse fixture and will be keen to strike back. But Bayern are happy and clinical, winning 18 of their last 19 in all competitions under Flick. I'm looking for a goalscorer at a good price, so I'm going for Benjamin Pavard at 11/1 to score any time and 30/1 to score first.

Kevin: "Kai Havertz has score in five of his last eight matches so I'm taking the 15/8 on him to score anytime."

Dortmund v Hertha Berlin

Jake Osgathorpe: Hertha have arguably been one of the form teams since the restart - the fourth best, according to expected goals. Dortmund demolished Paderborn in the second half last week but we've seen them struggle to create opportunities in the first half before. Hertha can keep it close so I'll take Hertha + 1.5 Asian Handicap at [1.87]."

Kevin: "I agree with Jake's bet and think that's where the value lies on Saturday."

Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz

Mark O'Haire: "This will be Frankfurt's fifth game in a fortnight after they played on Wednesday against Werder Bremen. Mainz are poor but will be rested, so they could catch Frankfurt cold early on. You can get Mainz to score the first goal before the 24th minute at 3/1."

Werder Bremen v Wolfsburg

Kevin: We saw Werder's frailties at defending set pieces against Frankfurt. Wolfsburg have guys who are good in the air and the hosts won't be able to cope. I'm backing Wolfsburg to win at [2.86]."

Caroline Barker: "I disagree with Mark and will back Werder Bremen at [3.9]."

Union Berlin v Schalke

Mark: "Schalke have been pitiful, with four defeats since the restart. They have totally lost their way under David Wagner. There's no way you can get behind them. Union have lost their intensity too but they can get a result here so I'm looking Union double bet & under 3.5 goals @ [1.8]."

Augsburg v Koln

Jake: Koln are an attacking team that leave themselves exposed. Midtable Augsburg come into this from two poor displays in a row and are defensively vulnerable. I think we'll see goals so I'll back over 2.5 @ [1.8]."

Kevin: "Big Jhon Cordoba is the sharp end of Koln's attacked and I'm going to back him at 17/10 to score any time."