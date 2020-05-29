Dimitar Berbatov: Correct score predictions for every Bundesliga game

Freiburg v Leverkusen

Friday, 19:30

I was so disappointed with Leverkusen, to lose at home 4-1, what the f**k? This is the consistency factor that I talk about all the time. If you want to progress as a young team, you need consistency, especially at home. I guess the home factor is less because there are no fans, but this is the moment you need to concentrate and be motivated. Bundesliga is unpredictable, but I will go with Leverkusen here, they know they need a win here.

Prediction: 0-1

Hertha Berlin v Augsburg

Saturday, 14:30

Hertha were unlucky against Leipzig, though they've been unbeaten since January. Hertha are playing solid football, I think they're going to win. Goalies are a special breed, you need to support them when they make a mistake and get behind them when they make a mistake, so I don't think they should drop their keeper after his mistake. I think Hertha will take this game.

Prediction: 2-0

Mainz v Hoffenheim

Saturday, 14:30

Mainz managed to grab a draw after a horrible loss the game before, which shows good attitude after a bad defeat. They need a win, so I will go with them to hopefully win this game and continue to show a good mentality.

Prediction: 2-1

Schalke v Werder Bremen

Saturday, 14:30

Schalke are in big trouble, if they lose this I think their coach will be sacked. Bremen are also in bad shape, both teams need a result. I'm tempted by Bremen here because I think Schalke might be losing their grip. I think we will see how much the players are behind David Wagner here, these are the times when you need to push hard because you know change is coming if you don't get a result. It is the time to be professional and to push hard. Bremen need a result here too though, and I will side with them.

Prediction: 0-1

Wolfsburg v Frankfurt

Saturday, 14:30

With that result last time, Wolfsburg are flying, so I will back them to continue their flying form. As I have said many times, momentum means a lot in football, and when they play with momentum, they are hard to beat. Frankfurt were lucky to get a draw with two late goals in the Freiburg game, so they will need to improve in defence here I think. I will go with Wolfsburg.

Prediction: 2-1

Bayern Munich v Fortuna Dusseldorf

Saturday, 17:30

The result here will obviously be a Bayern win, and I think they will win for sure and take a step closer to the title. As I said before, they are very professional, they know when to press, when to push, they were so professional against Dortmund. They have players that know how to win even when they don't play well, they know how to shift the gears.

Prediction: 3-0

Borussia Monchengladbach v Union Berlin

Sunday, 14:30

Monchengladbach drew 0-0 last time, and I think they know they need to push for a win here, so I will side with them. Union Berlin just drew with Mainz after they had a horrible defeat, Monchengladbach are very professional, so I will say they will win this game.

Prediction: 3-1

Paderborn v Borussia Dortmund

Sunday, 17:30

Dortmund need to push otherwise Leipzig can overtake them in second place if they don't get a result. I know they will be aware of this and they will push, but Paderborn need a result too at the bottom of the table. I will go for a surprise draw in this game. The Bayern game was a big test for Haaland, but he will have many more tests and many more chances. He can do better, but Bayern were too smart, they isolated Haaland. It just wasn't his day, but he will have plenty more games.

Prediction: 1-1

FC Koln v RB Leipzig

Monday, 19:30

I want Leipzig to push against Dortmund for second, and Koln are safe. Leipzig need a result and I think they will take this, though they have not performed as well as I would like them too before now. They have been inconsistent, that is why Bayern are champions, they are consistent.

Prediction: 0-2