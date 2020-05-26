Dimitar Berbatov: Can't wait for 'Master v Apprentice' match-up in Der Klassiker

Mainz collapse a lesson to Premier League and La Liga players

Once again it was good to watch some football at the weekend and it was surprise the way RB Leipzig won 5-0, which was humiliating obviously for Mainz.

When you play against a team and play with no fans, sometimes your motivation and work rate isn't there, and it can lead to this kind of result. I saw the goals and how the teams reacted, there was no aggression or passion from Mainz. It's not an excuse, you can lose by two or even three, but losing 5-0 isn't normal.

Premier League and La Liga players will know how to be ready after the break, they've all played in empty stadiums at some stage or will have a coach to prepare them for it. It comes down to your own motivation, you need to know it's official, it's not a training game even though it may sound like one. The moment you let yourself lose your focus, you lose 5-0 like Mainz. This is the danger, it's why you need to stay highly motivated.

Havertz impresses again

Players like Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are pushing really hard in the games since the break. A lot of teams are watching them and hopefully if they continue like this, more teams will come in for them, they are two great young players.

The result at Borussia Monchengladbach was a great result for the team, Monchengladbach are flying in the league, but Leverkusen and Havertz were a level above them. I saw him saying he doesn't want to speak about any transfer rumours out of respect, and that makes a good impression on me. He is improving as a player but he is also a proving to be good human being.

Leverkusen is the best place for young players to develop, and this is a great example, a young player surrounded by the right players, staff, friends, and family. As long as he is on that path, thinking straight and giving respect where it's due, to be captain at that young age is unbelievable and it's good to show that gratitude.

Players don't like being compared to other players, I think he'd like to be seen as an individual, from what I can see he wants to be himself. He probably has idols and players he looked up to, but it's best to stay true to who you are.

Haaland v Lewandowski a fantastic sub-plot

As someone who watches strikers, you can not argue that Haaland is on the perfect path to greatness, but Lewandowski has been there for 10 years. He scores, makes assists, and plays how a striker should play. He is the best striker in Europe, Haaland has a big way to go to steal his crown and he needs to work hard, but he is on the right path.

For Lewandowski, it isn't the goals, that is a given. His movement, the positions he takes, the space he finds, how he links with his teammates; he isn't selfish. For me, he is similar to Harry Kane, they are like number nines, who can also drop and give it to a teammate, but in the end it's how they score which is the cherry on the top and they are specialists at that. Lewandowski is up there as one of the great strikers. He scores over 40 goals pretty much every year, so how can you argue?

It's always awkward to come up against your former-team, but in his case, that concern is long gone for Lewandowski. He's a Munich legend, so of course he will respect Dortmund, but for me is 100% Munich player, he has scored goals against Dortmund, he will celebrate against them if he scores. For him it's like a derby, Dortmund is in his past.

Jadon Sancho maybe hasn't got as much game time as everybody would like to see lately. I think he isn't playing because they won't risk further injury. It's a shame if he doesn't play against Bayern, but he is already well known and everybody knows how good he can be. There's no point risking your health for one game, we all know he has a big future ahead of him.

The truth is, there are many young players who are impressing, not just Sancho. I like Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich too, he is so quick and powerful, I love to watch him. Teams will of course be scouting Sancho, but also others in the Bundesliga, like Werner and Kai Havertz, they will know they are being watched, so they will be highly motivated as this is a great stage for them. When the season is over and everything is finished, their heads will be spinning trust me, it will be more difficult for them then to decide what to do than now when they are playing.

Hope Dortmund keep title race alive

There was never any doubt that Munich would beat Frankfurt at the weekend, trust me. They conceded two goals from set pieces, which can be a problem, as Dortmund could exploit it, but even then they were never in any danger. They had too much class for Frankfurt, never in doubt they would win the game.

If Munich beat Dortmund, the league is probably over. If Dortmund win, then it gets more interesting. It will be 50/50 because it's an empty stadium, it doesn't matter where it is played. Bayern are experienced enough to know how to win when they are playing badly. I hope Dortmund win to make it interesting until the end of the season. They have their chance as they are playing with confidence.

