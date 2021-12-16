Bundesliga Tips: Bayern and Dortmund to pull clear in Gameweek 17

Wolfsburg to continue hurtling down table

Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg

Friday, 19:30

Wolfsburg's losing run continued in midweek, and their defensive display against Köln doesn't bode well for a trip to the Allianz Arena. Bayern won this fixture 2-1 last season, but Julian Nagelsmann's side may feel they can claim victory by an even wider margin after averaging 2.93 xGF across their eight home games and hitting five away at Stuttgart during the week.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 3-1 @ 11.5021/2

Union to dent Bochum's home form

Bochum v Union Berlin

Saturday, 14:30

After only just managing to contain Borussia Dortmund in their last home game, Bochum face another challenge against Union Berlin if they want to preserve their impressive home record. The visitors are averaging 2.31 xGF across their last four league games, home and away, and will feel they deserve more than the four points those attacking displays brought them.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-2 @ 11.0010/1

Frankfurt to earn third straight league victory

Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz

Saturday, 14:30

Eight goals in two games has seen Eintracht Frankfurt pull towards the European spots, and they will overtake Mainz if they manage to get the better of a team who impressed in their midweek hammering of Hertha. Infogol expects goals in this one, with a 66% chance of both sides finding the net, but Oliver Glasner's hosts are narrow favourites after putting three past Borussia Mönchengladbach last time out.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 9.208/1

Augsburg to make it two straight away wins

Greuther Fürth v Augsburg

Saturday, 14:30

Despite winning their last home game, Fürth remain well adrift of safety as they prepare to welcome an Augsburg side who are themselves very much in the relegation mix. The visitors' 2.09 xGA average away from home means this could well be a tight encounter between two struggling teams, but Markus Weinzierl's men are on a two-game unbeaten run and are expected to just about have the edge.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-2 @ 10.5019/2

Little to choose between Hoffenheim and Gladbach

Hoffenheim v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Saturday, 14:30

While Gladbach's losing run continued during the week, the performance was a bit more encouraging as they attempt to get their season back on track. A trip to Hoffenheim is the kind of game which could easily go either way, with Infogol giving the teams identical chances of victory, but the hosts may end up having the momentum after coming from 2-0 down to preserve their unbeaten run against Leverkusen last time out.

Leipzig's unbeaten run to continue

RB Leipzig v Arminia Bielefeld

Saturday, 14:30

Leipzig's last two games have brought an average of 3.41 xGF, though a late Daniel Caliguri penalty for Augsburg on Wednesday prevented them from claiming maximum points. Next up for Domenico Tedesco's team is an Arminia side averaging just 0.81 xGF on the road, though a home victory over Bochum may give Frank Kramer's side a glimmer of hope going into the weekend.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 10.5019/2

Dortmund to overcome Hertha away from home

Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund

Saturday, 17:30

These teams enjoyed contrasting fortunes in the midweek round of fixtures, with a big win for Dortmund and a heavy defeat for Hertha, and the visitors will want to end the year with a bang. Erling Haaland hit four of the visitors' five in the corresponding fixture last season, since when a lot has changed for both clubs, but Marco Rose's men should still have enough to claim victory.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-2 @ 9.208/1

Leverkusen to win close Freiburg contest

Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen

Sunday, 14:30

The winner of Freiburg's game against Leverkusen will spend Christmas in the top four, and Leverkusen will stay third if, as anticipated by Infogol's model, they claim a fifth away win of the campaign. Gerardo Seoane's side have been steady on the road, averaging just 1.28 xGA per game, and can expect a close game against opponents who have been better than four defeats from their last six outings might imply.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-2 @ 10.5019/2

Köln to round off 2021 with a home win

Köln v Stuttgart

Sunday, 16:30

After losing narrowly to Stuttgart when the sides met last season, Köln will be hoping they can do a little better in the final Bundesliga game of 2021. The visitors are averaging 2.06 xGA per game on their travels, which doesn't bode especially well as they make the trip to RheinEnergieStadion, and Infogol's model backs the hosts to bounce back after their last home game ended in defeat.