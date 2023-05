Tuchel and company will be made to work

Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

Saturday 20 May, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

The Bundesliga title race is still alive and kicking, and Bayern know they must find an extra gear to beat RB Leipzig this weekend. Last weekend's 6-0 thrashing of Schalke was undoubtedly an excellent result, but no-one should get too carried away, as it was against a side that has been battling relegation from the start of the campaign.

Bayern have won five of their seven league games since Thomas Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann as coach, but only three of those wins were by more than a goal, and this still feels like a team that is ill at ease with itself and with the current situation. Bayern have usually wrapped up the chase for the meisterschale by now, but Borussia Dortmund have stubbornly clung onto their coat tails.

RB Leipzig's players have been saying privately that they want to help dethrone Bayern, and there is a more obvious motivation for Die Roten Bullen. A Champions League spot is not yet secure, although it will be if Freiburg don't win at home to Wolfsburg on Friday night.

Marco Rose's Leipzig have delivered under pressure in recent weeks, winning five Bundesliga games in six and reaching the DFB Pokal final once again. They have won six of their last ten on the road in the German top flight, and they are playing some eye-catching football.

The return from injury of Christopher Nkunku has been a big boost, and he set up a last-gasp winner in last weekend's dramatic comeback victory against Werder Bremen. The French forward has scored 13 league goals and delivered three assists, not bad considering he has missed a lot of games.

Bayern's recent record against Leipzig in the league is modest, with three wins from the last eight Bundesliga encounters, and I think Leipzig can give the record champions an anxious evening. We can back the visitors +1 & +1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.824/5, which means that even if Leipzig lose by a single goal, we still get a half-win.

Back RB Leipzig +1.0 & +1.5 on the Asian Handicap @ 1.82

Royal Blues to take another forward step

Schalke v Eintracht Frankfurt

Saturday 20 May, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Schalke were hammered 6-0 at Bayern last weekend, but perhaps worse than the result was the loss of star player Marius Bülter to suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards. However, even without their talismanic left winger, Schalke are still capable of grinding out a result against an Eintracht Frankfurt side that has lost its way in the league.

Schalke are currently in the relegation playoff spot, a point behind Bochum and a point ahead of Stuttgart, who are in the automatic dropzone. Failure to win this weekend would take Schalke's destiny out of their own hands, and they visit RB Leipzig next weekend, so they really do need to be out of the danger zone when Matchday 34 rolls around.

Thomas Reis's side have revived their survival hopes with a run of three wins in five, and if you stretch back further they have lost just four of their last 15 games in the German top flight. At home, the Royal Blues have lost just one of the last seven.

Frankfurt have confirmed that coach Oliver Glasner will depart at the end of the season, after the DFB Pokal final against RB Leipzig. Glasner won the Europa League last season, and reached the last 16 of the Champions League this term, but a series of rows behind the scenes have seen him reach the end of the road at Deutsche Bank Park.

Although last weekend's 3-0 derby win over Mainz reignited the Eagles' hopes of finishing in the top six, their form in the second half of the season has been patchy at best. That victory ended a ten-match winless run in the league, and Glasner's men have lost six of their last seven away from home in the Bundesliga.

I'll back Schalke +0 & +0.5 here on the Asian Handicap at 1.9210/11. We only lose if they lose, and a draw gives us a half-win.