<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a>
<time datetime="2023-04-27">27 April 2023</time>
3 min read

Bundesliga Tips: It's finally Tuchel time would struggle at Mainz last weekend, but he's expecting them to have an easier time against Hertha Berlin. Bayern have perfect opponents in Hertha Berlin Schalke's desperation for win should lead to goals Back Malen to make impact in Bochum v BVB Bet Builder Bayern can get back on track Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin Sunday 30 April, 16:30 Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video It's an unsettling time to be a Bayern Munich fan. With Julian Nagelsmann in charge, performances were undoubtedly inconsistent, but Bayern were still in the mix for three trophies and had won all eight of their Champions League matches. Those eight wins included a convincing pair of successes against Paris Saint-Germain. Nagelsmann was controversially replaced by long-time Bayern target Thomas Tuchel, and the short-term effects have been disastrous. Bayern surrendered fairly meekly over two legs to Manchester City in the Champions League, they went out of the DFB Pokal at home to Freiburg and they have been knocked off top spot in the Bundesliga thanks to last weekend's collapse at Mainz. Tuchel's men led at half-time against his old club, but then fell apart as they leaked three goals in quick succession. Remarkably, Bayern have now gone four competitive games without a win for the first time since October 2018. However, perhaps the perfect opponents are turning up this Sunday. Hertha Berlin are bottom of the table, and the return of long-serving player and coach Pal Dardai had no effect last week, as they performed atrociously in a 4-2 home defeat to Werder Bremen. In their last away game the capital club lost 5-2 at Schalke, and they have now lost nine of their last ten on their travels. Dardai has already said there is something "seriously wrong". We can boost the price for a home win to 5/4 if we go for BTTS as well on the Sportsbook. Bayern have kept just one clean sheets in seven games under Tuchel, while Hertha have scored in 20 of their last 25 Bundesliga matches. Back Bayern to win and BTTS @ 5/4 Goals in Gelsenkirchen Schalke v Werder Bremen Saturday 29 April, 17:30 Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video Schalke's recent revival came to a shuddering halt last weekend, as the relegation-threatened club were destroyed 4-0 by Freiburg in the Black Forest. Backup goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow, who has consistently shown he isn't quite up to it at this level, was once again deeply unconvincing, and an injury to veteran stopper Ralf Fährmann could prove costly. While Schalke are in the dropzone, Werder are ten points clear, and might have already done enough to survive. Coach Ole Werner's commitment to attacking football has reaped rewards - striker Niclas Füllkrug is the league's top scorer with 16 goals, while his partner in attack Marvin Ducksch netted a first ever Bundesliga hat-trick last weekend. With Schalke desperate for a win here, I'll back Over 2.5 Goals at [1.88]. It's paid out in 14 of Werder's last 17 league games, and ten of Schalke's last 20. The reverse fixture ended 2-1 to Werder. Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.88 Dortmund aiming to keep title dream alive Bochum v Borussia Dortmund Friday 28 April, 19:30 Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video Borussia Dortmund haven't lifted the meisterschale since Jürgen Klopp was in charge, with their last Bundesliga title win coming 11 years ago. Since then they have had to watch their old foes Bayern Munich rattle off an unprecedented ten straight league successes. However, BVB now know that if they win their final five matches of the Bundesliga season, they'll be able to parade around Borsigplatz with that famous trophy held aloft. The first test comes at Ruhr rivals Bochum, who are fighting for their lives at the wrong end of the table. Having won their first five home games under coach Thomas Letsch, they have since lost four of their last five, including Saturday's 5-1 hammering at the hands of Wolfsburg. Bochum have the worst defence in the division, with 66 goals leaked in just 29 games. We can use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to put together a multiple that will give us a price of [2.56]. I'll back Dortmund/Draw, Over 1.5 Goals (Bochum have seen 26 of their 29 league games feature two goals or more), Over 6.5 Corners, Anthony Losilla to commit a foul and Donyell Malen to have a shot on target. Bochum midfielder Losilla has committed 35 fouls in the league, and will be up against the combative Jude Bellingham in the engine room. As for Dortmund's Dutch danger Malen, he has been on stellar form, with goals in four of his last five games. I don't think it's asking much for him to have a shot on target against such a leaky defence. With Julian Nagelsmann in charge, performances were undoubtedly inconsistent, but Bayern were still in the mix for three trophies and had won all eight of their Champions League matches. Those eight wins included a convincing pair of successes against Paris Saint-Germain.</p><p>Nagelsmann was controversially replaced by long-time Bayern target <strong>Thomas Tuchel,</strong> and the short-term effects have been disastrous. Bayern surrendered fairly meekly over two legs to Manchester City in the Champions League, they went out of the DFB Pokal at home to Freiburg and they have been knocked off top spot in the Bundesliga thanks to last weekend's collapse at Mainz.</p><blockquote> <p>Tuchel's men led at half-time against his old club, but then fell apart as they leaked three goals in quick succession. Remarkably, Bayern have now gone four competitive games without a win for the first time since October 2018.</p> </blockquote><p>However, perhaps the perfect opponents are turning up this Sunday. Hertha Berlin are bottom of the table, and the return of long-serving player and coach <strong>Pal Dardai</strong> had no effect last week, as they performed atrociously in a 4-2 home defeat to Werder Bremen. In their last away game the capital club lost 5-2 at Schalke, and they have now lost nine of their last ten on their travels. Dardai has already said there is something "seriously wrong".</p><p>We can boost the price for a home win to 5/4 if we go for BTTS as well on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/bayern-munich-v-hertha-berlin/32275939"><strong>Sportsbook.</strong></a> Bayern have kept just one clean sheets in seven games under Tuchel, while Hertha have scored in 20 of their last 25 Bundesliga matches.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Bayern to win and BTTS @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/bayern-munich-v-hertha-berlin/32275939" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/4</a></div><h2><strong>Goals in Gelsenkirchen</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212979037"><strong>Schalke v Werder Bremen</strong></a></p><p><strong>Saturday 29 April, 17:30</strong></p><p><strong>Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>Schalke's recent revival came to a shuddering halt last weekend, as the relegation-threatened club were destroyed 4-0 by Freiburg in the Black Forest. Backup goalkeeper <strong>Alexander Schwolow,</strong> who has consistently shown he isn't quite up to it at this level, was once again deeply unconvincing, and an injury to veteran stopper Ralf Fährmann could prove costly.</p><blockquote> <p>While Schalke are in the dropzone, Werder are ten points clear, and might have already done enough to survive. Coach Ole Werner's commitment to attacking football has reaped rewards - striker Niclas Füllkrug is the league's top scorer with 16 goals, while his partner in attack Marvin Ducksch netted a first ever Bundesliga hat-trick last weekend.</p> </blockquote><p>With Schalke desperate for a win here, I'll back <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212979021"><strong>Over 2.5 Goals</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.88</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>. It's paid out in 14 of Werder's last 17 league games, and ten of Schalke's last 20. The reverse fixture ended 2-1 to Werder.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Over 2.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212979021" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.88</a></div><h2><strong>Dortmund aiming to keep title dream alive</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/bochum-v-dortmund/32275944"><strong>Bochum v Borussia Dortmund</strong></a></p><p><strong>Friday 28 April, 19:30</strong></p><p><strong>Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>Borussia Dortmund haven't lifted the meisterschale since <strong>Jürgen Klopp</strong> was in charge, with their last Bundesliga title win coming 11 years ago. Since then they have had to watch their old foes Bayern Munich rattle off an unprecedented ten straight league successes. However, BVB now know that if they win their final five matches of the Bundesliga season, they'll be able to parade around Borsigplatz with that famous trophy held aloft.</p><p>The first test comes at Ruhr rivals Bochum, who are fighting for their lives at the wrong end of the table. Having won their first five home games under coach Thomas Letsch, they have since lost four of their last five, including Saturday's 5-1 hammering at the hands of Wolfsburg. Bochum have the <strong>worst defence in the division,</strong> with 66 goals leaked in just 29 games.</p><p>We can use the Sportsbook's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/bochum-v-dortmund/32275944"><strong>Bet Builder</strong></a> to put together a multiple that will give us a price of <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.56</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b>. I'll back Dortmund/Draw, Over 1.5 Goals (Bochum have seen 26 of their 29 league games feature two goals or more), Over 6.5 Corners, Anthony Losilla to commit a foul and Donyell Malen to have a shot on target.</p><p>Bochum midfielder Losilla has committed 35 fouls in the league, and will be up against the combative Jude Bellingham in the engine room. As for Dortmund's Dutch danger Malen, he has been on stellar form, with <strong>goals in four of his last five games.</strong> I don't think it's asking much for him to have a shot on target against such a leaky defence.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Dortmund/Draw, Over 1.5 Goals, Over 6.5 Corners, Malen 1+ shots on target and Losilla 1+ fouls</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/bochum-v-dortmund/32275944" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.56</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Kevin Hatchard 2022-23 Bundesliga P/L</h2> <p>Points Staked: 91 Points Returned: 96.47 P/L: +5.47 points</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 10 Get 2 on Accas or Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a £2 free bet when you place £10 on football accas or Bet Builders this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKB10G2260423FB">You must opt-in</a>. Back Over 2.5 Goals in Schalke v Bremen at 1.88

Back Dortmund/Draw, Over 1.5 Goals, Over 6.5 Corners, Malen to have 1+ shots on target and Losilla to commit 1+ fouls at 2.56

Back Bayern to win and BTTS at 5/4 Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: The best bets in one place

Bad Man Betting's Bayern Munich v Dortmund Tips: Bellingham backed in 8/1 Bet Builder

Bundesliga Tips: Bayern to take command in Der Klassiker Football Bet of the Day: Frankfurt to fail with a flourish

Saturday Football Tips: Salah's shots among stats in 12/1 Anfield Bet Builder

Football Bet of the Day: Goals for the Geese in Portugal 