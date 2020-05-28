Bundesliga Tactical Preview: Union Berlin to hold Monchengladbach

Havertz key player against compressed Freiburg shape

Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen

Friday, 19:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Freiburg will repeat their tactical performance against RB Leipzig in the recent 1-1 draw between the two sides, sitting deep and hoping to absorb the pressure via a compressed team shape. For long stretches of that match they lined up in a 6-4-0 formation, with players happy to drop into deeper lines to squeeze out space for the hosts. Leipzig just couldn't find room to create chances.

Kai Havertz's ability to drop off the front and control the match will be more crucial than ever, then, because without someone ghosting into pockets of space Leverkusen are likely to be predictable in their movements, especially after the damaging 4-1 defeat to Wolfsburg last time out.

What's more, three of the goals they conceded in that game were from set-pieces, while 15 of the 38 Bundesliga goals scored by Freiburg this season have been dead balls. If they can break well, the hosts can snatch at least a point from freekicks or corners.

Arnold to pick apart wide-open Frankfurt defence

Wolfsburg v Frankurt

Saturday, 14:30

Live on BT Sport 2

Eintracht Frankfurt were on a bad run of form before the break, and the Bundesliga's hiatus does not appear to have helped them reset. They have conceded a startling 11 goals in three matches since the restart, reflecting some appalling defending that has no one specific flaw. Wolfsburg, after their big win against Bayer Leverkusen, ought to flourish.

Frankfurt are conceding from various situations, but on each occasion what is most notable is a stretched overall shape; there are constantly large patches of grass between players both vertically and horizontally, and until they learn how to recompress after losing the ball Frankfurt will keep conceding three goals a game.

Max Arnold was the star last weekend, with a goal and two assists, and his crisp passing on the counter-attack should carve open the Frankfurt back line and feed Wolfsburg's front four.

Embolo-less Monchengladbach to struggle for space against Union

Borussia Monchengladbach v Union Berlin

Sunday, 14:30

Live on BT Sport 1

We might see a similar dynamic to Freiburg v Leverkusen play out in Sunday's big game. Union Berlin are the most defensive and direct team in the Bundesliga, averaging 43.8% possession per match and topping the stats charts for aerial duels won, fouls committed, and long balls played. They will hold a deep defensive line and aim to frustrate Borussia Monchengladbach.

It might just work if the midweek games are anything to go by. Monchengladbach looked flat without Breel Embolo, injured last weekend, and laboured to a 0-0 draw at Werder Bremen. Their 3-5-2 shape was far too static, getting clogged up by the sheer volume of bodies in the Bremen midfield.

Too often Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram were isolated as soon as they got the ball, and although Werder Bremen press a lot harder than Union the physicality of Sunday's opponents could leave Monchengladbach looking hesitant once again. A low-scoring game is to be expected.

Koln's front four can create open game

FC Koln v RB Leipzig

Monday, 19:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Despite their position in the Bundesliga table, and despite failing to win any of their last four league games, Koln are one of the more attacking teams in Germany. Their 4-4-2 formation more often than not becomes a 4-2-4, with each of the most advanced four players dropping simultaneously between the opposition's defensive and midfield lines.

That should cause a serious issue for RB Leipzig on the counter. The visitors like to press high, and so if Koln can evade the first wave they will be able to break in large numbers, with those four attackers comfortably getting on the ball around Leipzig's under-stocked, two-man midfield.

Consequently we should get an open contest on Monday night. After all, Koln have conceded seven goals in their three Bundesliga matches since the restart, while Christopher Nkunku and Timo Werner have helped Leipzig score seven in the last two. The match should swing from end to end.