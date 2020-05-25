Bundesliga Tactical Preview: Dortmund and Bayern to produce a classic

Dortmund counters & Bayern possession sets up classic

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich

Tuesday, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Hansi Flicks has installed high pressing and possession football at Bayern, giving them a very high defensive line and focusing on patient build-up play that emphasises width. In direct contrast, Lucien Favre's Dortmund are devastating on the counter-attack and channel their moves through the centre. That sets us up for a superb battle at Signal Iduna Park.

It is possible to catch Bayern too high up the pitch, and certainly forwards Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt and Erling Haaland will work together as a narrow three to make piercing runs behind the centre-backs. The distribution of Thomas Delaney in particular will be important on the counter, helping to create chances - or win set-pieces, after Bayern conceded twice from corners last weekend.

But Dortmund will need to be patient in waiting for these opportunities to break. The visitors will look to suffocate with possession for long periods, and the flaws in Dortmund's three-man defence should allow Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski to find space in the box. What's more, Dortmund's flying wing-backs can be guilty of leaving room out wide, which is precisely where Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry will look to hurt them.

Aranguez to dominate midfield as Arnold is neutralised

Bayer Leverkusen v Wolfsburg

Tuesday, 19:30

Live on BT Sport 2

Wolfsburg's 4-4-2 formation is a little too soft in central midfield at times, and Leverkusen's strength in this area should seriously worry the visitors. Leverkusen have returned in scintillating form, their brilliant movement creates high-tempo triangles all over the pitch, with vertical passes piercing through the centre thanks to the clever interplay of Charles Aranguiz and Kai Havertz in particular.

Aranguiz and Kerem Demirbay pulled the strings brilliantly against Borussia Monchengladbach, but they are assisted by Havertz dropping into space as a false nine. These three together should confuse and confound the Wolfsburg midfield, who won't expect to see any more than the 38% possession held against Dortmund last weekend.

To make matters worse, the intricacy of Leverkusen's back five should take key counter-attackers Max Arnold and Wout Weghorst out of the game. They need to interact in central attacking midfield for Wolfsburg to get up the pitch, but Leverkusen's flexible system allows any member of the back five to step confidently out into defensive midfield and stamp out danger.

Monchengladbach must raise the tempo to play successful crosses

Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach

Tuesday, 19:30

Live on BT Sport 1

The most noteworthy tactical aspect of Monchengladbach's disappointing defeat on Saturday was how they raised their tempo dramatically in the second half, equalising and almost taking control before Kai Havertz scored his second. The hosts pressed harder and sat higher, showing an alertness that was starkly absent in the first 45.

If they can reach those levels from the start on Tuesday, then they have the ability to overpower Werder Bremen. Marcus Thuram's movement with Alassane Plea was briefly impressive against Leverkusen, and these two can cause the distraction that is needed to create space for Jonas Hofmann, Stefan Lainer, and Ramy Bensebaini to swing crosses into the box.

Werder Bremen conceded three times to crosses in the defeat to Leverkusen last Monday, while they concede more set-piece goals than any other team in the division (16 so far). Defending deliveries is a serious issue that Monchengladbach will be targeting.

In-form Hertha to produce end-to-end game

RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin

Wednesday, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Hertha Berlin have won both of their games since the Bundesliga restarted and by a 7-0 aggregate, making a blistering start that should give us great entertainment in Leipzig on Wednesday. Their surging counter-pressing attacks will no doubt hurt RB Leipzig, who in turn will test the Hertha defence more than either Hoffenheim or Union Berlin could.

Matheus Cunha, Dodi Lukebakio, and Vedad Ibisevic broke superbly against a deep-lying Union,somehow managing to sprint through in packs despite their opponents' deep line and conservative approach. To consistently break the defensive shape of Union suggests they will do even better against Leipzig's high line.

However, RB Leipzig's 5-0 win at Mainz tells us the hosts will be the more productive. Timo Werner's hat-trick and the assertive movement of Yussuf Poulsen caused mayhem; this will be an open contest with attacks swinging from one end to the other.