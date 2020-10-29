Bundesliga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW6

Schalke to scrape long-awaited victory

Schalke v Stuttgart

Friday, 19:30

At this stage, Schalke might just need a bit of good fortune to help them stop the rot. New manager Manuel Baum hasn't yet been able to find the victory which eluded David Wagner for so long, but the visit of Stuttgart represents a chance to change that. Infogol makes the hosts narrow favourites to take all three points against visitors who underwhelmed in last week's draw with Köln, and that could even be enough to lift them out of immediate danger.

Dortmund to keep up pressure with away win

Arminia Bielefeld v Borussia Dortmund

Saturday, 14:30

After a tidy start to life back in the Bundesliga, Arminia have lost their last three games and are at risk of making it four in a row as Borussia Dortmund come to SchücoArena. The visitors are coming off a vital win over Zenit in the Champions League, and if the xG from their last two games are anything to go by they won't give their opponents too many sights of goal.

Augsburg to get upper hand in battle of out-of-form sides

Augsburg v Mainz

Saturday, 14:30

Augsburg are coming off two straight defeats, and gave Leverkusen far too many presentable chances on Monday, but the visit of winless Mainz to WWK Arena can spark a return to winning ways. Infogol's model suggests this one is too close to call, but Jan-Moritz Lichte's visitors may be deflated by their late defeat against Borussia Mönchengladbach last weekend.

Frankfurt to provide immediate response to Bayern reverse

Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen

Saturday, 14:30

Eintracht Frankfurt will be keen to show last week's 5-0 defeat at the Allianz Arena was just a hiccup, and Infogol backs them to respond at home to a Werder Bremen side unbeaten in four. Milot Rashica rescued a late point for Florian Kohfeldt's side last season, but the hosts should have the edge this time in a game which promises goals.

Bayern to cruise to victory in Köln

Köln v Bayern Munich

Saturday, 14:30

Bayern Munich weren't entirely convincing in Moscow during the week, but they shouldn't be caused too many problems by a Köln side still chasing their first win of the season. Markus Gisdol's men have been better than their points tally suggests, but Infogol anticipates the champions having too much firepower to be stopped at RheinEnergieStadion.

Gladbach to close the gap on league leaders Leipzig

Borussia Mönchengladbach v RB Leipzig

Saturday, 17:30

These two sides had differing fortunes in the Champions League, with Gladbach coming within a minute of beating Real Madrid and Leipzig meekly going down 5-0 at Old Trafford. Both managers will be chasing a response for different reasons, but Marco Rose's hosts are the more likely to taste victory, according to Infogol's model.

Stingy Leverkusen to stay unbeaten

Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen

Sunday, 14:30

Bayer Leverkusen have the second-best xGA in this season's Bundesliga and the best goals against column, which isn't good news for a Freiburg side without a win since the first week of the season. Peter Bosz's side will be returning from a Thursday night trip to Prague, but if they can avoid a hangover from their Europa League exploits then they should be comfortable at Schwarzwald-Stadion.

Wolfsburg to make things worst for struggling Hertha

Hertha Berlin v Wolfsburg

Sunday, 17:00

Bruno Labbadia's Hertha were supposed to turn over a new leaf this season, but an opening day win at Werder Bremen has been followed by four straight defeats. They won't be delighted to take on a Wolfsburg side coming off a first league win of the season last weekend, and the three goals conceded by Oliver Glasner's side won't be too welcome a sight either. The visitors are narrow favourites with Infogol to win at the Olympiastadion for a third straight season.

Hoffenheim to return to winning ways after rocky patch

Hoffenheim v Union Berlin

Monday, 19:30

Hoffenheim haven't been able to build on their win over Bayern Munich earlier in the season, earning just a point from their last three games, and Union Berlin have been tough to beat so far this season. However, Infogol gives Sebastian Hoeneß' side a 55% chance of victory over opponents who were unfortunate to only take two points from their last two games.

