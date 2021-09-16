Bundesliga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW5

Hertha to clinch second straight win

Hertha Berlin v Greuther Fürth

Friday, 19:30

The fixture list has thrown up a second straight game against promoted opposition for Pál Dárdai's Hertha, and Infogol backs the second to go the way of the first. It's a meeting of the Bundesliga's two weakest defences, with Fürth's underlying numbers worse than those of their hosts, and a win for the side from the capital would be enough to keep their opponents rooted to the foot of the table.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 9.4017/2

Hoffenheim to get out of recent funk

Arminia Bielefeld v Hoffenheim

Saturday, 14:30

Hoffenheim were a little unfortunate to fall to a 2-0 loss last time out, and Sebastian Hoeneß will be desperate to avoid a third straight defeat. Hosts Arminia are still winless, with one of the league's lowest xGF returns across their first four games, and the visitors are expected to have enough to escape SchücoArena with all three points after drawing there at the tail end of last season.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-2 @ 9.208/1

Gladbach to go back to back

Augsburg v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Saturday, 14:30

There have been question marks at the back for Adi Hütter's visitors this season, with an average of 2.1 xGA per game, but they've been firing in front of goal and got a much-needed victory last weekend. Lars Stindl's missed penalty cost Gladbach dear in the corresponding game last season, but Infogol's model gives them a 54% chance of success against opponents who are still awaiting their first win of the season.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-2 @ 9.208/1

Mainz to remain 100% at home

Mainz v Freiburg

Saturday, 14:30

Mainz have continued their impressive form from the end of last season, and know a third straight home win will ensure they remain in the top four ahead of next week's trip to Leverkusen. Their last home game against Greuther Fürth was as one-sided as they come, and Freiburg currently occupy an inflated position in relation to their underlying numbers, so the result may depend on whether the visitors can keep that up.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 9.4017/2

Bayern to continue winning streak

Bayern Munich v Bochum

Saturday, 14:30

After Bayern swatted Barcelona aside during the week, it would be a surprise to see them caused too many problems by a Bochum side with no points and a 2.81 xGA average across their two away matches so far. Julian Nagelsmann's hosts have an 89% chance of victory, according to Infogol's model, and while a shock remains possible, that's about as close to a sure thing as you'll see.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 4-0 @ 15/2

Leipzig to dig selves out of losing streak

Köln v RB Leipzig

Saturday, 17:30

After conceding 10 goals in a week, RBL boss Jesse Marsch will be hoping his team can provide a bit of a reset away to Köln. Last season's victory in the corresponding game helped Köln pull themselves out of danger, and new manager Steffen Baumgart has overseen two home wins from two, but Infogol still expect last season's runners-up to get the better of their opponents and potentially climb into the top half.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-2 @ 9.4017/2

Leverkusen to dig out a win in Stuttgart

Stuttgart v Bayer Leverkusen

Sunday, 14:30

While Bayer Leverkusen's goal return feels unsustainable in the long-term - their 12 goals have come from just 4.7 xGF - Gerardo Seoane's men are still expected to hold a narrow edge over a Stuttgart team who are slightly unfortunate to be in the bottom half. Last season's early-season meeting ended all-square, but Infogol backs the visitors to come through a close-run game at Mercedes-Benz Arena.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-2 @ 9.208/1

Dortmund to hand Union their first defeat

Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin

Sunday, 16:30

Borussia Dortmund have been in fine attacking form of late, with a topsy-turvy win at Leverkusen and a more comprehensive one in the Champions League no less than they deserved. Opponents Union will enter the game off the back of a tricky European trip to Prague, and Infogol's model expects the hosts to take the points and hand the visitors a loss after one win and three draws from their first four league games.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 3-1 @ 11.5021/2

Home win to keep Wolfsburg at the summit

Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt

Sunday, 18:30

Tuesday's trip to Lille saw Wolfsburg draw their first blank of the season, but a point on the road should keep them in good spirits after a perfect start to the domestic campaign. Last season's come-from behind win in this fixture played its part in the hosts finishing a point clear of Eintracht, and while both sides are managed by new men this term - with former Wolfsburg boss Oliver Glasner switching sides - we could well see a similar outcome.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 16.0015/1

