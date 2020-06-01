Bundesliga: Dortmund and Gladbach wins leave top four race tighter than ever

The weekend's results in the Bundesliga leave the race for the Champions League spots looking tighter than ever, with Dortmund, Monchengladbach and Leverkusen all winning.

Second-placed Dortmund are now four points clear of Monchengladbach and Leverkusen who sit third and fourth respectively.

RB Leipzig are only a point behind the pair, so it looks like it's battle between three teams for third and fourth. Julian Nagelsmann's men go to Koln tonight for a match you can watch on Betfair Live Video.

How did our Bundesliga tipsters get on?

Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov landed a hat-trick of correct score bets, backing his old club Leverkusen to win 1-0 at Freiburg, Hertha to beat Augsburg 2-0 and Werder to go to Schalke and win 1-0. Seriously impressive stuff.

Kevin Hatchard correctly tipped No in Both Teams to Score as Werder continued their improvement with a 1-0 win over Schalke.

Caroline Barker put her faith in Bayern's forwards and was rewarded for her bet on over 4.5 goals as the champions thumped Dusseldorf 5-0.

Mark O'Haire was right to tip Hertha Berlin to beat Augsburg as was Kevin who also had a winning bet on Dortmund -1 on the Asian Handicap at Paderborn. Jadon Sancho scored a hat-trick as the visitors won 6-1.

In fact, it was a pretty good weekend for Kevin who was also spot-on in expecting Monchengladbach to enjoy their match against Union Berlin, backing the hosts -1 as they won 4-1.

Match previewer Tobias Gourlay also landed winning tips in Monchengladbach's win as he backed the hosts to win and both teams to score, as well as over 2.5 goals.