Bundesliga Betting: Gladbach blow chance to cement top four spot

The race for the Bundesliga top four remains tight after none of the three teams in contention for the two remaining spots managed to win. Third-placed RB Leipzig only managed a draw against Paderborn while the two teams that are three points behind them - Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen - both lost.

Of the two it is Monchengladbach who will be most unhappy, as they lost 1-0 to eighth-placed Freiburg in the Friday night match.

Leverkusen wouldn't have expected to take anything from their home match against champions Bayern Munich, although the hosts did go 1-0 up before Bayern eventually won 4-2.

Hertha keep it tight and Wolves show their teeth

Jake Osgathorpe predicted that Hertha would keep it close and backed Hertha + 1.5 on the Asian Handicap. That proved shrewd as Dortmund won the match 1-0 thanks to Emre Can's strike.

It was a winner too for Kevin Hatchard who tipped up Hertha on the handicap as the best value bet available on Saturday's fixtures.

Kevin was bang on in Sunday's match between Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg, backing the away side to exploit the hosts' defensive frailties and win at very healthy odds of [2.16]. Wolfsburg edged it 1-0.

With Union Berlin and Schalke both struggling in recent weeks, Mark O'Haire expected a dour contest and was prepared to back under 3.5 goals. The match ended 1-1.

Sunday finished with a winner for Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov as his 1-1 correct score prediction for Augsburg v FC Koln came in.