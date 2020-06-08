To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bundesliga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Bundesliga Betting: Gladbach blow chance to cement top four spot

Monchengladbach boss Marco Rose
Marco Rose's Gladbach lost 1-0 to Freiburg
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

It was another eventful weekend in the Bundesliga and our tipsters landed winning bets on Hertha, Wolfsburg and more reports Max Liu...

"Kevin correctly backed Wolfsburg to exploit Werder's defensive frailties and win at [2.16]."

The race for the Bundesliga top four remains tight after none of the three teams in contention for the two remaining spots managed to win. Third-placed RB Leipzig only managed a draw against Paderborn while the two teams that are three points behind them - Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen - both lost.

Of the two it is Monchengladbach who will be most unhappy, as they lost 1-0 to eighth-placed Freiburg in the Friday night match.

Leverkusen wouldn't have expected to take anything from their home match against champions Bayern Munich, although the hosts did go 1-0 up before Bayern eventually won 4-2.

Hertha keep it tight and Wolves show their teeth

Jake Osgathorpe predicted that Hertha would keep it close and backed Hertha + 1.5 on the Asian Handicap. That proved shrewd as Dortmund won the match 1-0 thanks to Emre Can's strike.

WitselCan110520.jpg

It was a winner too for Kevin Hatchard who tipped up Hertha on the handicap as the best value bet available on Saturday's fixtures.

Kevin was bang on in Sunday's match between Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg, backing the away side to exploit the hosts' defensive frailties and win at very healthy odds of [2.16]. Wolfsburg edged it 1-0.

Werder020620.jpg

With Union Berlin and Schalke both struggling in recent weeks, Mark O'Haire expected a dour contest and was prepared to back under 3.5 goals. The match ended 1-1.

Sunday finished with a winner for Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov as his 1-1 correct score prediction for Augsburg v FC Koln came in.

German Bundesliga: German Bundesliga (Top 4 Finish 2019/20)

Friday 16 August, 2.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bayern Münich
Dortmund
RB Leipzig
Bayer Levekusen
B Monchengladbach
Wolfsburg
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Max Liu,

More German Football

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles