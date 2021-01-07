Bundesliga Betting: Ruthless Robert to run riot

Lethal Lewandowski to hobble Foals

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Bayern Munich

Friday 08 January, 19:30

Live on BT Sport

There's no doubt that Bayern Munich aren't quite at their brilliant best. They have fallen behind in their last eight Bundesliga games, and they have already leaked 21 league goals this season, their worst defensive performance at this stage of a league campaign for 13 years. World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard has lost form and confidence at right-back, Joshua Kimmich has only just returned from injury, and Serge Gnabry is having one of his toughest spells as a Bundesliga player.

However, news of their demise has been greatly exaggerated. Bayern are top of the table, they have scored 44 Bundesliga goals, and they didn't lose any of those eight games they fell behind in. They actually came back to win five of them, and although a heavy workload has taken its toll, they still have the firepower to outscore anyone.

The embodiment of that attacking strength is Robert Lewandowski. He has already banged in 19 Bundesliga goals, and is on course to beat Gerd Müller's longstanding record of 40 goals in one BL season. Lewandowski has scored braces in his last three top-flight outings, and he has also netted a treble against Eintracht Frankfurt and a quadruple against Hertha Berlin.

Although his record against Gladbach is unusually poor (he has only scored four league goals against them), it'd be hard to bet against him in any game.

Just as Bayern aren't quite at their best, Gladbach have slipped from top gear too. They have only won five of their 14 league games, and four of those wins were against the current bottom four. Marcus Thuram is suspended, Alassane Plea has scored just twice in the league, and Breel Embolo continues to miss too many chances at this level.

The Foals were fortunate to win this fixture last season (Bayern totally outplayed them for an hour), but I don't think they'll repeat that success. I'll keep this simple - back Bayern to win and Lewandowski to score on the Sportsbook's Same Game Multi.

Billy Goats to show some steel

Freiburg v Köln

Saturday 09 January, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Life is never dull where FC Köln are concerned, and having won promotion two seasons ago as Bundesliga 2. title winners, they staged a dramatic escape from the drop last term. Bottom in December 2019, they finished the campaign five points clear of the relegation playoff spot.

Hopes were high among Billy Goats' fans that the club could make progress, but this term has been a big disappointment so far. They have won just two of their 14 games, and have scored just 13 goals. The loss of centre-forward Jhon Cordoba to Hertha Berlin has been keenly felt, with the Colombian's replacement Sebastian Andersson having scored just twice in the league.

However, coach Markus Gisdol need look no further than Saturday's opponents Freiburg for inspiration. The Black Forest side looked to be in trouble a few short weeks ago, but they have reeled off a run of four straight victories, building a cushion of ten points in the relegation battle. However, they have had difficulty against Köln in recent meetings. They lost 2-1 at home and 4-0 away, and it's worth noting how solid Gisdol's men have been on the road. They are unbeaten in their last five road matches, including a 2-1 win at Borussia Dortmund and a goalless draw at RB Leipzig.

I think Freiburg are a touch too short at 1.9520/21, and I'll lay them here.

Stuttgart to catch the eye in Swabian derby

Augsburg v Stuttgart

Sunday 09 January, 14:30

Live on BT Sport

Stuttgart have been one of the most vibrant and impressive sides in the Bundesliga this term, especially away from home. Pellegrino Matarazzo's side is well clear of the relegation dogfight, despite back-to-back defeats against Wolfsburg and Leipzig. VfB have been particularly proficient on their travels - they have scored at least twice in five of their seven away games, and that reverse at the Volkswagen Arena remains their only away defeat.

Augsburg are similarly well placed, but they are struggling without the raucous backing they usually enjoy on home soil. They have won just two of their seven home games, and they have conceded at least twice in four of those matches.

I think Stuttgart can create plenty of chances against an Augsburg team that has faded after a fast start. I'll double up Over 1.5 Away Goals with a Stuttgart/Draw Double Chance bet on the Same Game Multi.