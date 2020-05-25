Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: Hosts to stay in title hunt

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich

Tuesday 26 May, 17:30

Live on Betfair Live Video and BT Sport

Youthful Dortmund face ultimate test

Everyone wondered how the enforced suspension of the Bundesliga season would affect teams in terms of their form and momentum. Borussia Dortmund had won all but one of their league games in 2020, and they have picked up where they left off. They shredded Schalke 4-0 in the Revierderby, and on Saturday they showed maturity and patience to win 2-0 at Wolfsburg.

The game at the Volkswagen Arena represented the kind of test BVB sometimes fail, but against a dogged side with Europa League aspirations, they closed the game out. According to Infogol, they allowed Wolfsburg a figure of of just 0.54 Expected Goals, having restricted Schalke to a figure of 0.41 the week before.

Dortmund have now racked up 11 clean sheets, and at the other end they continue to sparkle. Erling Haaland may not be a captivating raconteur, but the teenage striker makes all the right noises in the penalty area. The Norwegian has scored ten goals in ten league games since arriving in the winter window.

Jadon Sancho has been struggling with injury, and has only been used as a sub in the last two games, but he still managed to set up the crucial second goal for Achraf Hakimi against Wolfsburg. The Englishman has scored 14 Bundesliga goals, and has set up a further 16. The fleet-footed Hakimi is a constant threat down the right, Raphael Guerreiro has scored in his last two games down the left, and former Bayer Leverkusen maestro Julian Brandt has been pulling the strings superbly.

Sancho has been carefully managed and could start (although Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard are in great form) while Emre Can could return to the starting XI in midfield to face his former club. Former Bayern defender Mats Hummels picked up an Achilles problem against Wolfsburg, but is expected to recover, while skipper Marco Reus is still out injured.

Relentless Bayern in the groove

Football is full of "sliding doors" moments, events that can shape a team's season or indeed their destiny for several campaigns. Bayern Munich's 5-1 thrashing at Eintracht Frankfurt in November could prove to be one such moment. It prompted the dismissal of coach Niko Kovac, a man who never quite won the full trust of his senior players. A demanding group didn't really believe the Croatian had the tactical acumen to take the Bavarian giants to the next level, even though he won the domestic double in his only full season.

Hansi Flick was given the top job, and Bayern took flight. They have won 14 of his 17 Bundesliga matches in charge, scoring a mind-boggling 55 goals along the way. They have won 16 of their last 17 competitive matches, they wiped the floor with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League, and they have reached the semi-finals of the DFB Cup. They have a four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund in the title race.

There is harmony off the pitch too. Senior players Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller have agreed new deals until 2023, and lightning-fast left-back Alphonso Davies has penned a long-term contract. Flick has been rewarded for his efforts with a three-year deal.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski looks as sharp as ever, a nerveless master of his craft. He has scored in both of his games since the season restarted, taking his Bundesliga tally to a league-high 27. The former Dortmund frontman has 41 goals in all competitions.

Serge Gnabry, who has been involved in 20 league goals this season, could return to the starting eleven after coming on as a sub in Saturday's 5-2 revenge win over Frankfurt. Midfield orchestrator Thiago missed that match entirely with an adductor muscle injury - should he miss out again, Leon Goretzka would probably continue to partner Joshua Kimmich in central midfield.

Bayern too short to take the win

Borussia Dortmund remain the only Bundesliga side with an unbeaten home record, and the absence of fans didn't seem to overly damage them against Schalke. They haven't lost at Signal Iduna Park in the league since April, and this term they have scored at least three goals in ten of their 13 home matches.

Bayern are in relentless form, but they have lost to Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach this term, and drew twice with RB Leipzig, so they have slipped up against the better sides in the division. It's also worth noting that Bayern have lost three of their last four competitive matches at Signal Iduna Park, including a 2-0 defeat in the Supercup at the start of the campaign.

I think Bayern are too short at [1.91], so I'll lay them.

Market expects goals galore

Over 3.5 Goals is trading at evens, and you can see why, with two explosive attacking units on show. The last six editions of Der Klassiker in the league have all featured at least four goals, and ten of the last 13 have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land.

Haaland to strike again?

Although I think Dortmund can pick up a result here, that doesn't necessarily mean Bayern won't score, and there are some generous prices in the To Score market on the Sportsbook. Thomas Muller is on scintillating form at the moment (he was unplayable against Frankfurt at the weekend) and this is the kind of intense occasion that gets his competitive juices flowing. Muller is 9/5 on the Sportsbook to score at any time.

Lewandowski has played against Dortmund 19 times in all competitions since leaving them, and he has scored 18 goals against his former club. He is priced at 8/13 to score, and 5/2 to score first.

Haaland is odds-against at 6/5, and given his excellent scoring record and his capacity to raise his game for the big occasion (think about this stunning goal against PSG in the Champions League) I think that's an attractive price. Hakimi is 6/1, with Guerreiro 5/1.