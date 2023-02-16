</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Bundesliga Tips: There's no reason to doubt Thomas</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-02-16">16 February 2023</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Bundesliga Tips: There's no reason to doubt Thomas", "name": "Bundesliga Tips: There's no reason to doubt Thomas", "description": "After nailing all three selections last week for a profit of nearly four points, Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard is back with another trio of picks.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bochum-v-freiburg-tips---theres-no-reason-to-doubt-thomas-160223-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bochum-v-freiburg-tips---theres-no-reason-to-doubt-thomas-160223-140.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-16T18:24:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-16T18:55:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Thomas Letsch 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "After nailing all three selections last week for a profit of nearly four points, Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard is back with another trio of picks. Bochum have won five straight at home Augsburg strong at WWK Arena Adeyemi in red-hot form Ruhrstadion to rock again Bochum v FreiburgSaturday 18 February, 14:30Live on Betfair Live Video I'll be the first to admit that I wrote off Bochum at the start of the season. The Ruhr club lost a ton of talent in the summer, and didn't really have the budget to replace it. Coach Thomas Reis was disgruntled after being denied the chance talk to Schalke about their coaching vacancy (he eventually joined them anyway), and the mood was sour. Reis was sacked in September, and his replacement Thomas Letsch has managed to give his team a fighting chance by maintaining their excellent home form. In the last couple of seasons, the Ruhrstadion has become one of the hardest places to pick up a result in the league, with Bayern losing there last season, Gladbach going down there this term and the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund being held to draws. Remarkably, Bochum have won their last five Bundesliga home matches. Freiburg are still in the title mix, but they are being undermined by their away form. The Black Forest side have won just one of their last seven away games in the league, and that was at rock-bottom Schalke. SCF have lost four of the last five on the road, conceding an eye-watering 19 goals in the process. We can back Bochum +0 &amp;+0.5 here on the Asian Handicap at [1.98]. That gives us a half-win if the game ends level and a full pay-out at close to evens if the hosts take maximum points. Back Bochum +0; +0.5 on the Asian Handicap v Freiburg @ 2.0 Bavarians to enjoy home comforts Augsburg v HoffenheimFriday 17 February, 19:30Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video There's a statistic that links Augsburg and Hoffenheim, because neither team has ever suffered a relegation from the Bundesliga. Augsburg came into the league for the first time in 2011, and remarkably for a club of their stature and history, they have never even finished in the relegation playoff spot. Hoffenheim burst onto the Bundesliga scene in 2008, and although they have flirted with the drop, they have never suffered demotion. Both clubs find themselves in the relegation battle this term, but while Augsburg would've expected to have to fight for survival, Hoffenheim went into the campaign hoping to push for Europe. Coach Andre Breitenreiter made an excellent start, with four league wins in six, but he has since been dismissed after a dreadful run of results. Former Stuttgart boss Pellegrino Matarazzo has stepped into the breach, but he started with a 3-1 home defeat against Bayer Leverkusen. Hoffenheim have lost nine of their last 12 Bundesliga matches, and have leaked 31 goals in the process. Injuries haven't helped the cause, but a number of talented players are underperforming, and it remains to be seen whether the mid-season recruitment of Kasper Dolberg, Thomas Delaney and John Brooks will turn things in the right direction. Augsburg also recruited several players last month, but went for the less experienced end of the market. Coach Enrico Maassen has a strong reputation for developing young talent (he came to prominence as Borussia Dortmund's second-team coach), and he has managed to keep FCA's heads above water. The Swabians secured a famous home win against Bayern earlier this season (they remain the only team to beat the champions in the league this term), and they have recently beaten Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen at the WWK Arena. Hoffenheim are slight favourites here, and that bears no relation to their current form. On that basis, I'll back Augsburg +0 &amp; +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at [1.8]. If the game is drawn, we get a half-win, and a home win gives us a decent pay-out. Back Augsburg +0 &amp; +0.5 on the Asian Handicap v Hoffenheim 1.8 Chelsea's conqueror to dazzle again Borussia Dortmund v Hertha BerlinSunday 19 February, 16:30Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video Borussia Dortmund's perfect start to 2023 continued on Wednesday night, as they edged out Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Karim Adeyemi, who has really improved after a slow start to his BVB career, scored a stunning winner on the break. The German international used his lightning speed to breeze past Enzo Fernandes, round goalkeeper Kepa and slide home a cool finish. Dortmund have won all seven of their competitive games since the World Cup break, and they should make plenty of chances against a Hertha side that has one of the worst defensive records in the division. Yes, the capital club managed to beat Gladbach last time out, but they have lost seven of their last nine Bundesliga matches. Adeyemi is priced at a hefty [2.8] on the Sportsbook to score at any time, and the former Salzburg forward has scored in his last three appearances in league and cup. Bochum have won five straight at home Augsburg strong at WWK Arena Adeyemi in red-hot form Ruhrstadion to rock again Bochum v FreiburgSaturday 18 February, 14:30Live on Betfair Live Video I'll be the first to admit that I wrote off Bochum at the start of the season. The Ruhr club lost a ton of talent in the summer, and didn't really have the budget to replace it. Coach Thomas Reis was disgruntled after being denied the chance talk to Schalke about their coaching vacancy (he eventually joined them anyway), and the mood was sour. Reis was sacked in September, and his replacement Thomas Letsch has managed to give his team a fighting chance by maintaining their excellent home form. In the last couple of seasons, the Ruhrstadion has become one of the hardest places to pick up a result in the league, with Bayern losing there last season, Gladbach going down there this term and the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund being held to draws. Remarkably, Bochum have won their last five Bundesliga home matches. Freiburg are still in the title mix, but they are being undermined by their away form. The Black Forest side have won just one of their last seven away games in the league, and that was at rock-bottom Schalke. SCF have lost four of the last five on the road, conceding an eye-watering 19 goals in the process. We can back Bochum +0 &+0.5 here on the Asian Handicap at [1.98]. That gives us a half-win if the game ends level and a full pay-out at close to evens if the hosts take maximum points. Bavarians to enjoy home comforts Augsburg v HoffenheimFriday 17 February, 19:30Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video There's a statistic that links Augsburg and Hoffenheim, because neither team has ever suffered a relegation from the Bundesliga. Augsburg came into the league for the first time in 2011, and remarkably for a club of their stature and history, they have never even finished in the relegation playoff spot. Hoffenheim burst onto the Bundesliga scene in 2008, and although they have flirted with the drop, they have never suffered demotion. Both clubs find themselves in the relegation battle this term, but while Augsburg would've expected to have to fight for survival, Hoffenheim went into the campaign hoping to push for Europe. Coach Andre Breitenreiter made an excellent start, with four league wins in six, but he has since been dismissed after a dreadful run of results. Former Stuttgart boss Pellegrino Matarazzo has stepped into the breach, but he started with a 3-1 home defeat against Bayer Leverkusen. Hoffenheim have lost nine of their last 12 Bundesliga matches, and have leaked 31 goals in the process. Injuries haven't helped the cause, but a number of talented players are underperforming, and it remains to be seen whether the mid-season recruitment of Kasper Dolberg, Thomas Delaney and John Brooks will turn things in the right direction. Augsburg also recruited several players last month, but went for the less experienced end of the market. Coach Enrico Maassen has a strong reputation for developing young talent (he came to prominence as Borussia Dortmund's second-team coach), and he has managed to keep FCA's heads above water. The Swabians secured a famous home win against Bayern earlier this season (they remain the only team to beat the champions in the league this term), and they have recently beaten Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen at the WWK Arena. Hoffenheim are slight favourites here, and that bears no relation to their current form. On that basis, I'll back Augsburg +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at [1.8]. If the game is drawn, we get a half-win, and a home win gives us a decent pay-out. Chelsea's conqueror to dazzle again Borussia Dortmund v Hertha BerlinSunday 19 February, 16:30Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video Borussia Dortmund's perfect start to 2023 continued on Wednesday night, as they edged out Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Karim Adeyemi, who has really improved after a slow start to his BVB career, scored a stunning winner on the break. The German international used his lightning speed to breeze past Enzo Fernandes, round goalkeeper Kepa and slide home a cool finish. Dortmund have won all seven of their competitive games since the World Cup break, and they should make plenty of chances against a Hertha side that has one of the worst defensive records in the division. Yes, the capital club managed to beat Gladbach last time out, but they have lost seven of their last nine Bundesliga matches. Adeyemi is priced at a hefty [2.8] on the Sportsbook to score at any time, and the former Salzburg forward has scored in his last three appearances in league and cup. KEVIN HATCHARD 2022-23 BUNDESLIGA P/L Points Staked: 64 Points Returned: 76.47 P/L: +12.47 points The Ruhr club <strong>lost a ton of talent</strong> in the summer, and didn't really have the budget to replace it. Coach Thomas Reis was disgruntled after being denied the chance talk to Schalke about their coaching vacancy (he eventually joined them anyway), and the mood was sour.</p><p>Reis was sacked in September, and his replacement <strong>Thomas Letsch</strong> has managed to give his team a fighting chance by maintaining their excellent home form. In the last couple of seasons, the Ruhrstadion has become one of the hardest places to pick up a result in the league, with Bayern losing there last season, Gladbach going down there this term and the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund being held to draws. Remarkably, Bochum have won their last five Bundesliga home matches.</p><p>Freiburg are still in the title mix, but they are being <strong>undermined by their away form.</strong> The Black Forest side have won just one of their last seven away games in the league, and that was at rock-bottom Schalke. SCF have lost four of the last five on the road, conceding an eye-watering 19 goals in the process.</p><p>We can back Bochum +0 &+0.5 here on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209632488">Asian Handicap</a></strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.98</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b>. That gives us a half-win if the game ends level and a full pay-out at close to evens if the hosts take maximum points.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Bochum +0; +0.5 on the Asian Handicap v Freiburg @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209632488" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.0</a></div><p></p><h2>Bavarians to enjoy home comforts</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209633039">Augsburg v Hoffenheim</a></strong><br><strong>Friday 17 February, 19:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>There's a statistic that links Augsburg and Hoffenheim, because neither team has ever suffered a relegation from the Bundesliga. Augsburg came into the league for the first time in 2011, and remarkably for a club of their stature and history, they have never even finished in the relegation playoff spot. Hoffenheim burst onto the Bundesliga scene in 2008, and although they have flirted with the drop, they have <strong>never suffered demotion.</strong></p><p>Both clubs find themselves in the relegation battle this term, but while Augsburg would've expected to have to fight for survival, Hoffenheim went into the campaign hoping to push for Europe. Coach Andre Breitenreiter made an excellent start, with four league wins in six, but he has since been dismissed after a dreadful run of results. Former Stuttgart boss <strong>Pellegrino Matarazzo</strong> has stepped into the breach, but he started with a 3-1 home defeat against Bayer Leverkusen.</p><blockquote>Hoffenheim have lost nine of their last 12 Bundesliga matches, and have leaked 31 goals in the process. Injuries haven't helped the cause, but a number of talented players are underperforming, and it remains to be seen whether the mid-season recruitment of Kasper Dolberg, Thomas Delaney and John Brooks will turn things in the right direction.</blockquote><p>Augsburg also recruited several players last month, but went for the less experienced end of the market. Coach Enrico Maassen has a strong reputation for developing young talent (he came to prominence as Borussia Dortmund's second-team coach), and he has managed to keep FCA's heads above water. The Swabians secured a <strong>famous home win against Bayern</strong> earlier this season (they remain the only team to beat the champions in the league this term), and they have recently beaten Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen at the WWK Arena.</p><p>Hoffenheim are slight favourites here, and that bears no relation to their current form. On that basis, I'll back Augsburg +0 & +0.5 on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209633088">Asian Handicap</a></strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b>. If the game is drawn, we get a half-win, and a home win gives us a decent pay-out.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Augsburg +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap v Hoffenheim</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209633088" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.8</a></div><p></p><h2>Chelsea's conqueror to dazzle again</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/dortmund-v-hertha-berlin/32084753">Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin</a></strong><br><strong>Sunday 19 February, 16:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>Borussia Dortmund's perfect start to 2023 continued on Wednesday night, as they edged out Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. <strong>Karim Adeyemi,</strong> who has really improved after a slow start to his BVB career, scored a stunning winner on the break. The German international used his lightning speed to breeze past Enzo Fernandes, round goalkeeper Kepa and slide home a cool finish.</p><p>Dortmund have <strong>won all seven</strong> of their competitive games since the World Cup break, and they should make plenty of chances against a Hertha side that has one of the worst defensive records in the division. Yes, the capital club managed to beat Gladbach last time out, but they have lost seven of their last nine Bundesliga matches.</p><p>Adeyemi is priced at a hefty <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b> on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/dortmund-v-hertha-berlin/32084753">Sportsbook</a></strong> to score at any time, and the former Salzburg forward has scored in his last three appearances in league and cup.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Karim Adeyemi to score for Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/dortmund-v-hertha-berlin/32084753" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.8</a></div></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>KEVIN HATCHARD 2022-23 BUNDESLIGA P/L</h2> <p>Points Staked: 64 Points Returned: 76.47 P/L: +12.47 points</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 10 Get 2 on footy accas</h2> <p>You can earn a £2 free bet when you place £10 on football accas or multiples with Betfair. You must opt-in. T&Cs apply. 