Bet Builder Tips: Back Bad Man Betting's 11/2 Bayer Leverkusen v Bremen best bet

Bayer Leverkusen's game against Werder Bremen on Sunday could prove to be their crowning moment in what has been a sensational season for them.

With Bayern Munich playing on Saturday, the job could well be done and dusted by the time Xabi Alonso's side kick-off the following day. But, if Bayern were to win, then Leverkusen will have the chance to clinch the title in front of their fans with five games to spare.

They face a Werder Bremen side in poor form, but one that sits comfortably in mid-table with very little to play for. They're very much the side character here, but are perhaps the perfect opponent for Leverkusen this weekend.

It's a day that looks set to be the biggest in Leverkusen's history, and I'm all over it with a Bet Builder.

Leg #1 - Florian Wirtz 1+ SOT

Florian Wirtz looks an elite talent, and the 20 year old has been a key cog in the Leverkusen machine this season.

Eight goals, 10 assists, the youngster has shown serious maturity in a side that is going from strength to strength. He oozes class, and no doubt he'll be able to create some chances for himself come Sunday.

Wirtz averages 1.15 shots on target per 90, and this a selection that's been flying in of late.

He's managed a shot on target in eight of his last nine games in all competitions, and against a Bremen side in a serious rut that form should continue.

The away side concede 4.57 shots on target per 90, and Leverkusen managed six away from home in the reverse fixture.

With the title within striking distance, I see Wirtz stepping up, and there's every chance he hits the target.

Leg #2 - 7+ Match Corners

To put it simply, Leverkusen are a corner winning machine, and this is a selection they could easily fulfill themselves.

They average 7.21 corners per game, but that's a number that takes a sharp increase when they play at home.

Over their last 10 games on home turf, Xabi Alonso's side have averaged 8.10 corners per game, winning seven or more themselves in eight of those outings. Crucially, seven or more match corners landed in 100% of those fixtures as well, but that's hardly surprising given Leverkusen's shape.

They're incredibly attacking, and the width held by Grimaldo and Frimpong allows them to get in behind with ease.

Bremen themselves aren't the best side for corners, but they do carry a 9.21 match average. Not to mention, this selection has landed in 11 of their last 12 games. There were exactly seven corners in the reverse fixture, but I can see a few more landing here.

Leg #3 - Olivier Deman 2+ fouls

With Leverkusen committing just four fouls in the reverse fixture, it's difficult to see them coming from anywhere but the Werder Bremen players on Sunday. The away side are going to be under huge amounts of pressure no doubt, and the stand out here is Olivier Deman.

He's priced at 2/1 for two or more fouls, brilliant odds for a player committing 1.86 per 90.

The Belgian committed three fouls when Bremen hosted the Champions elect earlier in the campaign, and has committed two or more on nine occasions this season, despite just 18 starts.

Leverkusen draw fouls for fun down their right hand side, and the likes of Jeremie Frimpong in particular could well have a field day.

He draws 1.25 fouls per 90, but he's certainly not alone. The likes of Adli and Wirtz can cause havoc in forward areas, and if they drift out to the right, that's two more players drawing 2.67 and 1.05 fouls per 90 respectively.

Leg #4 - Senne Lynen 1+ fouls

Werder Bremen have a whole host of injuries and suspensions to deal with at the moment, and that's paved the way for other members of the squad to stake their claim for a starting berth.

Cue Senne Lynen, a player who really does stand out for a foul given his price. He's averaging a staggering 1.93 fouls per 90, numbers that make him a must for bet builders. Now seen as a regular starter as well, those numbers have taken a sharp increase.

He's started in 10 of Bremen's last 11 games, and has committed a foul in seven of those appearances. With 13 in total across those 10 games, he just can't be ignored.

Leverkusen draw plenty of fouls in the midfield as well. The likes of Palacios and Xhaka combine for 4.09 fouls drawn per 90, and those sorts of numbers should worry Lynen and his Bremen colleagues.

Lynen will be doing a lot of chasing here, and a foul should come as a result.

