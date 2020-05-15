Best Bundesliga Bets This Weekend: All your tips and insight in one place

The Bundesliga is back this Saturday and our football experts have already been casting their eyes over the fixtures and recommending bets.

First up, Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov, who played in the Bundesliga for the great Bayer Leverkusen team of the early-2000s, fills us in on the players to look out for. Dimitar loved his time in Germany and has always been a keen follower of the Bundesliga, so it's well worth reading what he says.

Christopher Nkunku, who plays for RB Leipzig, is among the players to watch and Dimitar says:

"Probably half of Timo Werner's goals are assisted by Nkunku, they have a good partnership going on. It's really exciting to watch him play, even when he comes on as a substitute his attitude is right, he is running, chasing, sprinting and doing what he can do."

Kevin Hatchard has covered the Bundesliga for Betfair for many years and what he doesn't know about German football probably isn't worth knowing. Our man fills us in on all 18 teams, with league positions, strength and weaknesses, and even Premier League comparisons - for example, why Borussia Dortmund really are the German equivalent of Liverpool.

As Kevin says: "Die Schwarzgelben have built their season upon extraordinarily good home form (they are the only Bundesliga club to have an unbeaten home record this term) so it will be fascinating to see if they can maintain a title challenge without the direct backing of their fans."

Roaming the continent in search of value is what Andy Brassell does best so you're in safe hands if you decide to follow his betting tips this weekend. Our man explains that there's plenty to play for when matches resume and highlights three key fixtures, picking a bet from each.

Andy says: "Schalke have plenty to prove but against a Dortmund side lacking a host of stars and the famous Yellow Wall, they couldn't ask for a much better opportunity. Back Dortmund and Schalke to draw at [4.5]."

Betfair Ambassador Rivaldo can't wait for the return of the Bundesliga on Saturday. The Brazil legend believes that Germany's top flight can set an example to the rest of the world as other big leagues plan their resumption.

In an exclusive column Rivaldo also discusses the future of his compatriot Coutinho and hails the greatness of German champions Bayern Munich. He says: "Bayern are a great European club - very tough to beat in the 1990 when I faced them - and they're usually among the best teams in the Champions League. They haven't won the competition for some time, but it's a very tough competition to win and there are always big clubs who have gone without winning it for considerable periods.

There are five 14:30 kick-offs in the Bundesliga on Saturday and Kevin Hatchard has previewed three of them. Our man has picked bets for RB Leipzig v Freiburg, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin and Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn. Of the first of that trio, he says:

"The one thing Leipzig have excelled at this term is duffing up the chaff. They tend to beat the sides they are expected to vanquish, and when they win in the Bundesliga, they tend to win big."

This 14:30 kick-off is one of the biggest games in the German football calendar which is why we asked Kevin to go in-depth on it. It's set to be a fascinating contest, especially as our man reckons Borussia Dortmund might not make a flying start against Schalke.

Kevin says: "Schalke have only lost one of their last eight meetings with Dortmund, and the hosts are missing some key players."

Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia M'gladbach take centre stage at 17:30 in what's likely to be fascinating contest. Based on their respective league positions, you'd fancy fourth-placed Monchengladbach against their 12th-place hosts. But it's not as simple as that, as Jasmine explains in her in-depth match preview:

"Fourth-placed Gladbach are favourites at [2.4], with the draw at [3.7] and the hosts [3.05] to win. It's a tricky one to call and that isn't exclusive to this match. A lack of the fan atmosphere that we're used to seeing in German football, as well as the long lay off, means we can't approach the Match Odds market in the usual way."