Best Bundesliga Bets of the Weekend: Tips, tactics and more from our experts

Dimitar Berbatov: Bayern showed they're a class above rivals

Dimitar Berbatov was delighted to see his former club Bayer Leverkusen make a winning restart but there's no question which team impressed him most - Bayern Munich who are gunning for an eighth successive title.

Dimitar says: "Sometimes it's not about playing a good game, as strange as it sounds. You are going to have bad games, but if you can get the three points in the bad games and not lose that is always helpful for a title run, and Bayern know exactly how to do this. Dortmund will push them hard and will challenge them but I think in the end it will be Munich's title again."

Dimitar Berbatov: Score predictions for every Bundesliga match this weekend

Dimitar has played and scored against many of the teams in action in the Bundesliga this weekend, so make sure you read his score predictions for every match.

Dimitar says: "I always remember playing against Monchengladbach in crazy games. Monchengladbach are doing so well at the moment, they are in the title fight. Leverkusen are also doing well and were very impressive on Monday night. I may be a little biased here but I am going for a draw in this one."

Andy Brassell's Bundesliga form pointers

Our European football expert Andy Brassell discusses what happened in the Bundesliga last weekend and how we can apply that knowledge to this weekend's fixtures. Our man was particularly impressed by Dortmund and believes that the title race is not a foregone conclusion.

Andy says: "Schalke were poor and played into Dortmund's counter-attacking hands but the quality, and depth, of the home side was irresistible. Neutrals will hope that Dortmund can take maximum points from Wolfsburg at the weekend, which would set up an enthralling Der Klassiker encounter with Bayern Munich on May 26."

Hertha BSC v Union Berlin - Paul Robinson's match preview

The weekend kicks off with the Berlin derby on Friday, as Hertha host Union at 19:30 BST. Hertha got off to a winning restart last weekend while Union had the misfortune of playing Bayern. So can the visitors get anything here?

Paul says: "The hosts are the [2.42] favourites for this fixture, with the visitors available to back at [3.25] and the draw trading at around the [3.5] mark. The big questions to ask yourself before betting in this market are - Can Labbadia improve Hertha's home form - and will the lack of fans help? Are Union Berlin on enough of a slide to write them off for now - especially on the road? Will the derby factor be as pronounced in an empty stadium?"

The Berlin derby is among the matches discussed in Alex Keble's tactical preview. Alex goes in-depth to pinpoint where the weekend's biggest match will be won and lost. He explains why Hertha's clever attackers will cause Union's defenders plenty of problems, why Monchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen should be a frantic contest and why the division's top two will have too much for their opponents.

Alex says: "Jadon Sancho should return to the starting line-up for Dortmund, and his threat with Guerreiro on the left will be a huge distraction, helping Brandt, Thorgan Hazard, and Erling Haaland pummel through the middle against Wolfsburg."

Freiburg caused an upset last weekend when they held RB Leipzig to a 1-1 draw. On Saturday afternoon Christian Streich's team host Werder Bremen who were beaten emphatically by Leverkusen on Monday.

Jasmine says: "Despite this being seventh v 17th, the hosts are still odds-against favourites at [2.23], with Werder Bremen [3.35] for the win and the draw at [3.75]."

Kevin says: "The true test of Gladbach's quality will arrive this weekend, as Bayer Leverkusen make the short trip across the Rhineland. Marco Rose's side produced one of their best performances of the season to win 2-1 at the BayArena in November, and the Foals have now won three league games in a row against Die Werkself."

Wolfsburg v Dortmund sees two teams that did well last weekend meet each other on Saturday afternoon. It should be a good contest, so make sure you read what our previewer Mark O'Haire has to say about the betting.

Mark says: "Wolfsburg boast a rotten recent record against Dortmund. Die Wolfe have earned a solitary point from their last nine Bundesliga battles against BVB (W0-D1-L8) and have been beaten in each of their last four fixtures against Die Schwarzgelben at the Volkswagen Arena by an aggregate scoreline of 11-2. The hosts haven't even scored in the last six head-to-heads."

Saturday evening's Bundesliga game sees leaders Bayern host Eintracht Frankfurt in what should be a straightforward victory Robert Lewandowski and co. So where does our previewer Andy Schooler think the value lies?

Andy says: "It's not hard to see why Frankfurt are [20.0] to win the game with Bayern red-hot favourites at [1.17]."