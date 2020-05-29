Bayern Munich v Fortuna Dusseldorf: Fortuna to frustrate

Bayern Munich v Fortuna Dusseldorf

Saturday 30 May, 17:30

Live on BT Sport and Betfair Live Video

Ruthless Bayern basking in Klassiker glory

The jovial mood of Thomas Müller in his post-match interview, comparing fleet-footed left-back Alphonso Davies to cartoon speedster Road Runner, was indicative of Bayern's joy after winning Der Klassiker 1-0 at closest challengers Borussia Dortmund. An eighth straight Bundesliga title is now well within the champions' grasp, especially as RB Leipzig's draw with Hertha Berlin means the Bavarians are seven points clear at the top with six matchdays left.

It's easy to dismiss Bayern's achievements and blithely call the Bundesliga a one-team league. This would be too simplistic. Bayern have earned the right to dominate with careful planning, recruitment and marketing off the field, and thrilling football on it. It's worth remembering that before their current run of success, Bayern had been pipped to the title in the 21st century by Werder Bremen, Wolfsburg, Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund (twice).

All of the ingredients of Bayern's success were there to see in Dortmund on Tuesday. Joshua Kimmich's chipped winner was a thing of beauty, a display of exemplary skill and ingenuity. The team worked incredibly hard without the ball, and even without their midfield orchestrator Thiago, they played with control and patience.

Bayern have now won 15 of Hansi Flick's 18 league games in charge, scoring 56 goals along the way. Given that FCB are still in the Champions League and the DFB Cup, it could prove to be quite a season.

Rösler keen to spring a surprise

Fortuna Dusseldorf boss Uwe Rösler believes his relegation-threatened side can develop a plan that will allow his team to shock Bayern at the Allianz Arena, and while a draw or a win for F95 seems highly unlikely, the former Brentford and Wigan's coach's work so far suggest his team could pose a problem or two.

Fortuna have lost just one of their nine league games under their new coach, and Wednesday's comeback win at Schalke has taken them to within a point of escaping the bottom three. Kenan Karaman is in the form of his career (he missed a big chunk of the season with pneumonia, but has scored five goals in his last five games) and Erik Thommy is a constant threat with his pace and his work-rate.

There has been a defensive improvement too. Young keeper Florian Kastenmeier has been excellent since replacing the injured Zack Steffen, and Fortuna have only conceded multiple goals in three of Rösler's nine league matches in charge.

Bayern to win, but by how much?

Bayern's form is absurdly good, and they have won six of their last seven home matches in the Bundesliga. However, they put a massive amount of effort into their win at Dortmund, and only half of those six home wins have been by more than two goals.

Fortuna are dogged and determined these days, and offer more of an attacking threat than they did under Friedhelm Funkel. I think they are capable of scoring, and although Bayern will win this eventually, I'll give Fortuna a three-goal start on the Asian Handicap at [1.94]. Under Rösler, they haven't lost by more than three goals.

Both teams can find the net

Fortuna have scored in eight of their nine matches in the league since they changed coaches, and with the pace of Thommy and Karaman, they do look more of a threat. Bayern's defence isn't always watertight at home - they conceded two goals in just over three minutes against Eintracht Frankfurt in the last home game, and in 14 home games in the top flight, they have only managed six clean sheets.

If you do fancy both teams to score, you can back that outcome at [2.28] on the Exchange.

Don't look to Lewy for value

It won't surprise you to learn that Robert Lewandowski, who has bashed in 27 goals for Bayern in the Bundesliga this term, is 2/9 to score at any time, and only evens to score two goals or more. There are more tempting prices elsewhere - Thomas Müller is in tremendous form, scored in the last home game, and is 10/11.

On the Fortuna side of things, the in-form Kenan Karaman is 5/1 to find the net, while Erik Thommy (four goals in his last seven league games) is priced at 13/2.

