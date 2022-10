New boss to make winning start

Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke

Saturday 08 October, 14:30

After weeks of speculation and poor results, the axe finally fell upon coach Gerardo Seoane at Bayer Leverkusen. After CEO Fernando Carro had described the Swiss tactician as being "firmly in the saddle", the horse under the Swiss boss then died thanks to a 4-0 hammering at Bayern and a 2-0 reverse at Porto in the Champions League. Seoane led Die Werkself to third last season, their best finish for six years, but he leaves them in the relegation zone.

Seoane's replacement is somewhat left-field. Xabi Alonso, who distinguished himself in German football during a spell at Bayern, was linked with a move to Borussia Mönchengladbach several years ago before he had a change of heart. While ex-Premier League contemporaries like Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard have dived in at the deep end, Alonso has been more circumspect, coaching a Real Madrid youth side before leading Real Sociedad's reserves to promotion.

Alonso's arrival might finally get a talented group of players to click, and I think he'll start with a win against a Schalke side that's struggling on its return to the Bundesliga big time. Coach Frank Kramer is under pressure after delivering just one win, six points and ten goals across the first eight matchdays. The Royal Blues are yet to win on the road, and they have scored just two goals in four road trips.

I think Schalke will attempt to dig in here and frustrate Bayer, just as they tried to stop Dortmund in the Revierderby, so I'll back the hosts to win and Under 4.5 Goals at 1.845/6 on the Sportsbook.

Capital club to take another step

Hertha Berlin v Freiburg

Sunday 09 October, 16:30

Last weekend we got a winner by backing Hertha Berlin to avoid defeat against Hoffenheim, and I see no reason to abandon that policy here. The capital club has put together a five-match unbeaten run, and although the front three of Chidera Ejuke, Wilfried Kanga and Dodi Lukebakio isn't yet delivering goals by the bucketload, it's a trident that has plenty of promise.

New Hertha coach Sandro Schwarz has given the team much-needed structure, and he's getting full weeks to work with his players on that shape. The same can't be said for Freiburg, who were busy beating Nantes 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday. The Black Forest club has won all three UEL matches in the group stage, and is joint-top of the Bundesliga at time of writing, but I can't quite get on board with them being 2.3611/8 to win this.

Hertha have drawn three of their four home games in the league, and in the other they pushed Borussia Dortmund hard before succumbing to a 1-0 defeat. If we back the hosts +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap, we get a half-win if the games ends level, and a full pay-out if the home side take maximum points.

