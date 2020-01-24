Bundesliga Betting: Funkel fear to grow

Funkel and Fortuna slipping towards the edge

Bayer Leverkusen v Fortuna Dusseldorf

Sunday 26 January, 17:00

After more than 500 games as a Bundesliga coach, Fortuna Dussledorf's Friedhelm Funkel has seen it, done it and got the tracksuit. However, he is now fighting for survival, after F95 sank into the dropzone.

Fortuna have had injury problems this term. The creativity of attacking midfielder Kevin Stoger has been badly missed, and excellent goalkeeper Zack Steffen's absence was keenly felt in last weekend's damaging home defeat to Werder Bremen. However, Funkel has also made some baffling decisions. He seems reticent to field a lot of sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel's new signings, choosing instead to utilise tried and trusted veterans. From the get-go, there has been an uneasy alliance between Funkel and Pfannenstiel, and Fortuna is certainly not a club where everyone is on the same page.

Against that backdrop of angst, Fortuna have lost five of their last seven matches, and their results against the elite teams are atrocious. There were smacked 5-0 by Borussia Dortmund, shredded 4-0 by Bayern, and swept aside 3-0 at home by RB Leipzig.

Bayer Leverkusen boosted their top four hopes with a 4-1 win at Paderborn last Sunday, and they should pick up another comfortable win here. Since Fortuna came into the league, Bayer have won all three meetings, and the last two victories were by two goals. Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz both ended their goal droughts against Paderborn, and looked very sharp, and I believe Fortuna are in for a long evening. I'll back Bayer -1.5 on the Asian Handicap here at [2.07].

Capital clash to serve up some goals

Union Berlin v Augsburg

Saturday 25 January, 14:30

Both of these teams are on the fringes of the relegation battle, but it's Augsburg who have the momentum. The Swabians played really well for a lot of their 5-3 home defeat to Borussia Dortmund last weekend, only to melt against the full force of Erling Haaland and company. FCA have still won five of their last eight games, repairing the damage done by a grim start.

Union have lost their last three matches, and find themselves just three points above the bottom three. Like FCA against Dortmund, Union started superbly in Leipzig last weekend, before Timo Werner and the RBL attack swept them away in a 3-1 defeat.

Augsburg have played more enterprising football under coach Martin Schmidt in the last few weeks. Schmidt prizes hard work and organisation, but he has been more willing recently to make best use of the attacking weapons at his disposal. Striker Florian Niederlechner is having the season of his life (he has ten Bundesliga goals this term,) Marco Richter's stunning strike against Dortmund was a perfect glimpse of his talent, and fleet-footed Swiss winger Ruben Vargas has been a revelation.

This talent has combined to produce 20 goals in Augsburg's last seven league games. It won't surprise you to learn therefore that 13 of Augsburg's 18 Bundesliga matches this term have featured at least three goals, including the last five. Union have scored at least once in ten of their last 11 league matches, so I'll back Over 2.5 Goals here at [1.85].

Haaland to enjoy home debut

Borussia Dortmund v Koln

Friday 24 January, 19:30

Having bagged a hat-trick within 23 minutes of coming on as a substitute on his Bundesliga debut, helping to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 5-3 victory at Augsburg, teenage hot-shot Erling Haaland simply stated to his sporting director Michael Zorc that such feats were exactly why Borussia Dortmund bought him. Haaland's hat-trick including two stunning finishes and a tap-in. A young man who averaged better than a goal a game in the Austrian Bundesliga and the Champions League this season with Salzburg has already made his mark in Germany, and now he's beyond excited to play in front of the famed Yellow Wall at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund's recovery in Bavaria has kept them in the title race, and now they face a Koln side that has staged an impressive revival of it's own in recent weeks. The Billy Goats have won four Bundesliga games on the spin for the first time since 2000, and coach Markus Gisdol's decision to turn to young players has paid off. Ismael Jakobs (20), Noah Katterbach (18) and Jan Thielmann (17) have all contributed to the winning streak, while striker Jhon Cordoba is finally coming good at this level.

However, there are still sizeable gaps at the back, and last weekend's 3-1 win over Wolfsburg owed much to the visitors' profligacy in front of goal. Dortmund could carve this team open, and I'll be surprised if Haaland doesn't get a few chances to mark his home debut with a goal.

Koln have leaked 33 goals in 18 league games, and this term they have already lost 4-0 at Bayern and 4-1 at RB Leipzig. I'll use the Same Game Multi feature on the Sportsbook to back Dortmund to win, Over 2.5 Goals and Haaland to score at 2.04.

