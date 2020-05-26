Bundesliga Wednesday Tips: Plucky Paderborn to lose again

Basement club to come up short again

Augsburg v Paderborn

Wednesday May 27, 19:30

Live on Betfair Live Video and BT Sport

There's a refreshing honesty about Paderborn. They know they don't really have the experience or the quality to consistently compete at this level, but that doesn't stop them trying their hearts out every single matchday. They have drawn both games since the restart, but they need wins, and they find themselves nine points adrift of safety.

It was a great weekend for Augsburg. They thrashed Schalke 3-0 in Gelsenkirchen in coach Heiko Herrlich's delayed debut, and none of Eintracht Frankfurt, Mainz or Fortuna Dusseldorf picked up maximum points. There is now a six-point gap between the Swabians and the bottom three, and another win on Wednesday would represent another big stride towards survival.

Augsburg have won four of their last eight home games, and their three defeats in that sequence have all been against sides in the top six. Paderborn have taken just three points from their last eight outings, and I think they'll lose again here.

Chaotic Koln to entertain again

Hoffenheim v Koln

Wednesday May 27, 19:30

Live on Betfair Live Video and BT Sport

Life is never dull in the Karneval city of Cologne, and the city's beloved FC Koln are doing their best to keep things lively in these uncertain and unprecedented times. In their two games since the restart, they have squandered a 2-0 lead against Mainz, and then launched a dramatic late comeback to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 2-2 draw with Rhineland rivals Fortuna Dusseldorf.

It shouldn't be forgotten just how far Koln have come under experienced coach Markus Gisdol. They were bottom after a 2-0 defeat at Union Berlin in December, but they are now in the mix for Europa League qualification. Jhon Cordoba has smashed in 11 goals in the league, and although he missed a penalty against Fortuna, hometown hero Mark Uth is still having a great season.

Hoffenheim are on their worst run under coach Alfred Schreuder, and their European hopes are fading quickly. They are two points better off than Koln, but they have no momentum after a sequence of seven games without a victory. They have never suffered more home defeats in a Bundesliga season (they have lost eight times at the PreZero Arena) and they have leaked 12 goals in the last three home matches alone.

I suspect we'll see lots of goals here. Koln are offering opponents lots to space in which to operate, and Hoffenheim often take risks, especially when they fall behind in matches.

I'll back Over 3.5 Goals here at [2.4].

Fortuna can win battle of the disappointed

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Schalke

Wednesday 27 May, 19:30

Live on Betfair Live Video and BT Sport

The position of Schalke coach is one of the toughest in European football. Sky-high expectations, a passionate but demanding fanbase and a transfer department that has all too often identified the wrong targets. David Wagner made a strong start to the season, preaching an attacking philosophy and getting the best out of maverick midfielder Amine Harit, but his good work is in serious danger of going to waste.

Schalke were truly dreadful on Sunday, as Augsburg wiped the floor with them in a 3-0 victory for the Swabians. The concession of an early goal shattered their brittle confidence, and they never recovered. Harit was missing with injury, but you could argue he's been missing for months. He hasn't produced a single goal or assist in the league in 2020.

Schalke haven't posted an xG figure of above 1.5 in a match since they beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 in their first game of the year, and since then they have collected four points from nine games, scoring two goals and conceding a whopping 22.

Conversely, Fortuna have actually played pretty well in a similar period, although they haven't collected the number of points they should have since Uwe Rosler took charge. They have drawn six of his eight Bundesliga games in charge, including Sunday's disastrous collapse at Koln. Fortuna played Koln off the park, and were 2-0 up in the 88th minute, but they conceded two headed goals and had to settle for a point.

That said, Fortuna have only lost once in the league under Rosler, and that was against Borussia Monchengladbach. Against a Schalke team that has no confidence and no trust in its ability to play attractive and penetrative football, I'll back the hosts Draw No Bet at [2.0].