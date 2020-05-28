Andy Brassell On European Football: Champions League race tighter than ever in Bundesliga

Dortmund's loss not only about the title race

For the growing audience of newly indoctrinated Bundesliga fans across the globe, Tuesday's Der Klassiker was equally a blessing and a curse. The quality and the intensity of the match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich was the highlight of the restarted Bundesliga season, and the spectacle transcended the far from ideal conditions of the moment. Conversely, Bayern's impressively ground-out win all but finished the title race. With one hand it giveth, and the other it taketh away.

There's plenty more at stake though - not least the fact that Dortmund need to recover pretty sharpish to make absolutely sure that they guarantee a Champions League place. They retain second spot for now, after RB Leipzig dropped more home points on Wednesday night, but only have four points more than fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen. Peter Bosz's side in turn are 11 points clear of 6th-placed Wolfsburg, so it's a straight case of five teams fighting for four places.

BVB have as forgiving a fixture as they could hope for to get back on the horse, as they go to bottom side Paderborn in the late game on Sunday. There has been much discussion over the future of coach Lucien Favre since Tuesday's narrow loss, but in the doomsday scenario of Dortmund dropping out of the top four, it would surely be impossible for him to stay on.

Schalke slump again

Every time that you think Schalke have reached rock bottom they seem to find "a ledge beneath the edge," to quote the late Bill Hicks. They racked up a tenth straight Bundesliga game without a win on Wednesday at struggling, goal-shy Fortuna Düsseldorf, despite taking a second-half lead through Weston McKennie.

The numbers are awful. David Wagner's team are statistically the worst of the Rückrunde, the return round of the season, having taken just 7 points from 11 games, with a goal difference of minus 19 in that period. While Die Königsblauen overachieved in the first half of the season (which is why, despite this trough, they still have a chance of making Europe), this is way beyond a return to a more realistic median.

The thing is that that the content of the games has sometimes been worse than the numbers even suggest. When Wagner substituted flying winger Rabbi Matondo with defender Jean-Clair Todibo in Düsseldorf, so he could pursue the hardly progressive policy of sending towering centre-back Salif Sané up front, he lost the faith of some of the club's fans. Results need to get better - and fast - if the board are not to follow suit.

Can Werder pull off the great escape?

Next up for Schalke is Werder Bremen who, having looked doomed for months, are finally showing signs of life. Tuesday's draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach made it four points in two games, having previously won just twice in the Bundesliga since September. Gladbach's Marco Rose was honest enough to admit post-match that Werder could have won, too.

Some credit must go to Rose's opposite number, Florian Kohfeldt, who many feared the club had stuck with for too long. Even since taking over in October 2017, the coach has been pleasingly front-foot and positive, but the amount of elementary mistakes made by his team in the first game back, a 4-1 loss at home to Leverkusen, seemed to suggest that his reign might be unsalvageable.

Kohfeldt's response to boldly announce in a press conference that he was the right man for the job. Werder followed that up with a hard-won, single-goal victory at Freiburg after the coach made some tough decisions, including leaving out the experienced Nuri Sahin. Fortuna's Wednesday night win makes their task more difficult but they are showing considerable fight, and will relish facing a weakened Schalke.

